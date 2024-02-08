Finals of Zonal Championship set to take place in St Kitts tomorrow

The finals of the Zonal Championship series is all set to take place at the St Paul’s cricket field, St Kitts and Nevis tomorrow

St Kitts and Nevis: The finals of the Zonal Championship series is all set to take place at the St Paul’s cricket field, St Kitts and Nevis tomorrow. The tournament will feature the games between St Paul’s, Saddlers, Dieppe Bay and Edgr T Morris Primary School.

St Kitts Department of Sports invited the citizens for the championship and said that the wrap up of the games will entertain the audience. The games will start at 1:30 pm and the criteria of the entrance fees has been unveield.

The adults will be charged $10.0 to get entry at the championship and the children will be charged $5.00 for the entry.

St Kitts Department of Sports added,” Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of athleticism and camaraderie, featuring St. Paul’s, Saddlers, Dieppe Bay, and Edgar T. Morris Primary Schools. Let’s finish strong.”

The final medal tally of each zone has also been announced in Sandy Point Primary School emerged top team after winning 13 gold, 20 silvers and six bronzes. The team turned into champions from the West Zone Public Primary School Track Championships.

Besides this, the team also secured the remarkable 20 silvers, which is an exceptional achievement as no team has managed to do so. The participating teams for the round was Tyrrel Williams Primary, Newton Ground Primary and Bronte Welsh Primary in which the Tryell secured the second position, Newton won the third position and Bronte gained the third position.

Furthermore, the Cayon Primary School emerged winners from the First Federal Credit Union East Zone 1 Public Primary School Championships. The school have advanced to the finals of the zonal championship with an outstanding medal tally.

The team secured 26 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 17 bronze medals in the championships.

Coming to the 2024 Basseterre Zone Public Primary School Championship, Dr William Conner Primary School secured the victory and advanced to the finals of the zonal championship. With an incredible performance, the team secured 22 gold medals, 15 silver and nine bronze medals and became championships from the zone