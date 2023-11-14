Finals of Star Malt Power 8 Knockout Competition to be held on Nov 24

Mac Donald College and Boca Secondary will compete in the finals of the Star Malt Power 8 Knockout Competition in Grenada

Grenada: Mac Donald College and Boca Secondary will compete in the finals of the Star Malt Power 8 Knockout Competition in Grenada. The finals of the tournament will be held on November 24, 2023.

The Star Malt Power 8 Knockout Competition is part of the newly added feature to the Secondary Schools Football Tournament. The finals are selected from last year’s tournament.

The final matches of the tournament were determined by the matches held between MDC and GSDACS. The second match was held between BSS and GBSS.

The first match for the final was secured by Mac Donald College against GSDACS with 5- 2 goals. On the other hand, the second match was secured by BSS against GBSS after a 1:1 draw match.

Meanwhile, the preliminary matches of the Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament were completed with thrilling competitions. Further, the quarterfinal phase of the competition has commenced in the tournament.

The quarterfinals of the girl’s division were started on Monday, November 13, 2023. The round was held under the Girls Open Division category.

Grenada hosted two matches on November 13, 2023 which are:

Saass VS SJC St George’s, Progress Park, 3:00 pm,

SJC Grenville VS SGI Progress Park – 1:00pm

MDC VS AHS Tanteen – 1:00 pm

JWFCSS VS SMSS Tanteen – 3:00 pm

Schedule of Quarterfinals Junior Boys – Tuesday 14th November 2023

GBSS VS HHSS Beausejour – 3:00pm

BSS VS PBC Queens Park – 3:00 pm

SAASS VS SMSS Progress Park – 3:00 pm

MDC VS GSDACS Plains – 3:00 pm

Schedule of Quarterfinals Senior Boys – Wednesday 15th November 2023

GSDACS VS HHSS Plains 3:00 pm

SAASS VS SJCSS Progress Park 3:00 pm

MDC VS SDCSS Fond 3:00 pm

BSS VS GBSS Tempe 3:00pm

Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture of Grenada said,”Come out and support your favourite School and team as the excitement in the Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament heightens.”

