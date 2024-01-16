Finals of Inter-House Athletes meet to return to Saint Lucia in March

The grand finale of the Inter-House Athletics meet is all set to return to Saint Lucia in March 2024.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The grand finale of the Inter-House Athletics meet is all set to return to Saint Lucia in March 2024. The winners from different districts will pave their path to the finals and prepare themselves for several international games.

The competition on the track is expected to be intense this year at all levels of the Inter-House Athletics meet, leading up to the grand finale in March.

In the past few days, young athletes have been putting in a lot of hard work in the hopes of making their school team. Earlier this week, several students representing Soufriere Athletics were undergoing training at the Soufriere Mini Stadium under the watchful eyes of Coach Francis George.

The Inter-House sports meet for District 8 (Soufriere Region) will kick off on February 2 with Soufriere Infant.

The remaining schedule is as follows: Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School on February 8, Soufriere Primary on February 9, Bouton Comb/Canaries Infant and Primary on February 15, Les Etangs Comb on February 16, Fond St. Jacques Primary on February 23, Intra District on March 1, and Soufriere Special Education/Rehabilitation Centre on March 8.

The Inter-House Athletics aims to strengthen the athletes for several international games and make them prepare for several games.

Last week, a group of young cricketers at the Saint Lucia High-Performance Centre, located at the Mindoo Phillip Park, received their sporting gear. On Wednesday 10th, the group had their first practice match at the same venue.

The head coach of the HPC is John Eugene, a former Volcanoes batting coach, with assistant coaches Dalton Polius and Junior Derose, and sports psychologist Adrian McKeenman.

Saint Lucia is the reigning champion of the Under 19 and Senior Men’s Super 50 Overs categories.

Officials from the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports and the Saint Lucia Athletic Association paid a courtesy visit to several sporting facilities around the island to ensure that plans for the second Team School Sports Program are running smoothly.

The visit took place on January 10th, and the team included various ministry officials, the President of the Saint Lucia Athletics Association, and the SLAA Technical Director.