Finals of Barbados NAPSAC 2024 to return on April 3, know schedule

The schedule of the matches for the different zones of the National Primary School’s Athletic Championships (NAPSAC) 2024 has been unveiled.

Barbados: The schedule of the matches for the different zones of the National Primary School’s Athletic Championships (NAPSAC) 2024 has been unveiled. The finals of the tournament will take place on April 3, 2024, at Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

The first matches will be held for Andrea Blackett Zone and James Wedderburn Zone on March 25, 2024. The matches for the zones such as Anton Norris Zone and Marcia Trotman Zone will take place on March 26 and matches for Patsy Callender Zone and Obadele Thompson Zone will be held on March 27, 2024.

The matches of the Ryan Brathwaite Zone and Freida Nicholis Zone will be held on March 28, 2024.

As per the results of the matches, Blackman and Gollop Primary School secured victory in the boy’s title in the NAPSAC, while the Gordon Greenidge Primary School won in the girls’ title.

Some records tumbled on the day including that of the under-7 standing board jump when Sianna Grant of Blackman and Gollop established a new record of 1.23 metres in that event. At the start of the event, the under-13 boys’ long jump record was 3.63 metres, but at the end of the day eight boys went under that mark and it was Shaquerii Leacock of Wilkie Cumberbatch who had the best distance of 4.21 metres to get his name in the record book.

Talking about the Freida Nicholls Zone of NAPSAC, the Hilda Skeene Primary School won the top position in the boys’ and girls’ field events. In the girls’ division Hilda Skeene amassed 118 points for their victory while the boys won with 103 points.

The young athletes broke several records during the event and Hilda skeene had at least three of those records in the girls’ division. In the under-13 girls shot put Tristan Barrow measured a distance of 9.19 metres to set a new record for that event. Her schoolmate Nyere Mayers measured 8.75m.

Aliyah Brathwaite got her name in the records book with a long jump measurement of 2.69 metres in the girls’ under-9 division, for a new distance in that event.

Ra’Jaysha Brathwaite of St Lawrence Primary measured a record breaking jump of 3.45 metres in the girls’ under-11 long jump, lwhile her school mate Kemani Beckles also had a record breaking jump of 3.76 metres in the under-11 boys’ long jump. Another record for St. Lawrence Primary came from Teviah Bacchus-White who threw the cricket ball 38.23 metres in the under-11 boys’ division to set a new record.

Yazmyn Eastmond of Happy Vale Montessori School set a new record of 18.10 metres in the cricket ball throw in the under-9 girls’ division, while her schoolmate Zidane Hinds got into the records with a throw of 38.23 metres in the Under-11 boys’ division.

Holy Innocent School also got in the records through Z’Dari Scantlebury who set a new record in the under-13 boys’ long jump with a measurement of 4.58 metres.