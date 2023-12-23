Fifth week of TT premier league concludes

Trinidad and Tobago premier league has successfully concluded the 5th week of the tournament on Wednesday, 20th December 2023. 5 matches were scheduled for the 5th week of the tournament.
The results of the matches are declared and are as follows:
- Prison Services FC won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 3-0.
Goal scorer of Prison Services FC:
Ricardo John 7’, 38’
Josiah King 70’
- Police FC won the match against Sando with the score of 1-0.
Goal scorer of Police FC: Joevin Jones 89’
- Morvant Caledonia won the match against Eagles FC with the score of 2-0.
Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:
Lindell Sween 13’
Tevin Scott 73’
- Athletic Club Port of Spain won the match against Central FC with the score of 8-1.
Goal scorer of Athletic Club Port of Spain
Liam Burns 15’
John-Paul Rochford 16’
Sedale Mc Lean 37’
Kadeem Corbin 32’
Brian Armstrong 59’
Isaiah Leacock 82’, 90+4’
Che Benny 88’
Goal scorer of Central FC: Miguel Williams 52’
- Point Fortin Civic and Defence Force FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.
Goal scorer of Port Fortin Civic: Mark Ramdeen 4’
Goal scorer of Defence Force FC: Brent Sam 85’
- Terminix – BYE
The standing of teams in Trinidad and Tobago on 17th December 2023 are as follows:
- AC Port of Spain leads the standing with 12 points
- Miscellaneous Police FC stands second with 11 points
- Prison Services FC is at the 3rd position with 9 points
- Defence Force FC – 8 points
- Tiger Tanks Club sando – 7 points
- Caledonia FC – 6 points
- Terminiix La Horquetta Rangers – 6 points
- FC Eagles – 5 points
- Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 4 points
- 1976 FC Phoenix – 3 points
- Central FC – 0 points