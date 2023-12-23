Fifth week of TT premier league concludes

Trinidad and Tobago premier league has successfully concluded the 5th week of the tournament on Wednesday, 20th December 2023. 5 matches were scheduled for the 5th week of the tournament.

5th week results of TT Premier League
5th week results of TT Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago premier league has successfully concluded the 5th week of the tournament on Wednesday, 20th December 2023. 5 matches were scheduled for the 5th week of the tournament.

The results of the matches are declared and are as follows:

  • Prison Services FC won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of Prison Services FC:

Ricardo John 7’, 38’

Josiah King 70’

  • Police FC won the match against Sando with the score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of Police FC: Joevin Jones 89’

  • Morvant Caledonia won the match against Eagles FC with the score of 2-0.

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:

Lindell Sween 13’

Tevin Scott 73’

  • Athletic Club Port of Spain won the match against Central FC with the score of 8-1.

Goal scorer of Athletic Club Port of Spain

Liam Burns 15’

John-Paul Rochford 16’

Sedale Mc Lean 37’

Kadeem Corbin 32’

Brian Armstrong 59’

Isaiah Leacock 82’, 90+4’

Che Benny 88’

Goal scorer of Central FC: Miguel Williams 52’

  • Point Fortin Civic and Defence Force FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorer of Port Fortin Civic: Mark Ramdeen 4’

Goal scorer of Defence Force FC: Brent Sam 85’

  • Terminix – BYE

The standing of teams in Trinidad and Tobago on 17th December 2023 are as follows:

  1. AC Port of Spain leads the standing with 12 points
  2. Miscellaneous Police FC stands second with 11 points
  3. Prison Services FC is at the 3rd position with 9 points
  4. Defence Force FC – 8 points
  5. Tiger Tanks Club sando – 7 points
  6. Caledonia FC – 6 points
  7. Terminiix La Horquetta Rangers – 6 points
  8. FC Eagles – 5 points
  9. Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 4 points
  10. 1976 FC Phoenix – 3 points
  11. Central FC – 0 points

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR