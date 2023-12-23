Fifth week of TT premier league concludes

Trinidad and Tobago premier league has successfully concluded the 5th week of the tournament on Wednesday, 20th December 2023. 5 matches were scheduled for the 5th week of the tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago premier league has successfully concluded the 5th week of the tournament on Wednesday, 20th December 2023. 5 matches were scheduled for the 5th week of the tournament.

The results of the matches are declared and are as follows:

Prison Services FC won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of Prison Services FC:

Ricardo John 7’, 38’

Josiah King 70’

Police FC won the match against Sando with the score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of Police FC: Joevin Jones 89’

Morvant Caledonia won the match against Eagles FC with the score of 2-0.

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:

Lindell Sween 13’

Tevin Scott 73’

Athletic Club Port of Spain won the match against Central FC with the score of 8-1.

Goal scorer of Athletic Club Port of Spain

Liam Burns 15’

John-Paul Rochford 16’

Sedale Mc Lean 37’

Kadeem Corbin 32’

Brian Armstrong 59’

Isaiah Leacock 82’, 90+4’

Che Benny 88’

Goal scorer of Central FC: Miguel Williams 52’

Point Fortin Civic and Defence Force FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorer of Port Fortin Civic: Mark Ramdeen 4’

Goal scorer of Defence Force FC: Brent Sam 85’

Terminix – BYE

The standing of teams in Trinidad and Tobago on 17th December 2023 are as follows: