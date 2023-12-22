Father leaves four-year-old alone in parked car, resulting in death

Trinidad and Tobago: A four-year-old boy lost his life after being left alone in a parked vehicle near the local police station at Grenville in Cedros, a village in Trinidad and Tobago, on Thursday, 21 December.

As per the reports, it is said that “The child was left inside the car by his father in the car near the police station”. Allegedly, the father was in the bar at a nearby location while the young boy was sleeping in the car.

It is said by the police that “Sometime in the middle, the boy woke up and started looking for his father.”

“In search of his father, the boy somehow gets out of the car and eventually falls into the septic tank, which is present behind the police station.” They added.

“After finding that the child was missing from the car, the police were immediately informed about the incident” reported.

Police took action in response to the report of the missing child and started an investigation without wasting any moment.

After a few hours of search, police were able to find the child eventually.

The emergency services were called with immediate effect to rescue the child from the septic tank behind the police station, as the wastage of each second was a threat to the life of a little kid.

After successfully taking the kid out of the tank, he was instantly taken to the Princess Alice Hospital for medical observation and assistance.

The child was not able to survive even after all the efforts of the doctor and medical staff and was officially declared dead by the doctor in charge.

This incident left the family and loved ones of the little kid in deep shock and full of emotions. The people are angry about the incident where an innocent kid lost his life.

People are asking questions from the police department regarding their rescue measures and how they will be able to handle this situation in future, which can be more serious. People are also blaming the irresponsible nature of the father and saying him the killer.

The police department is still investigating the whole incident to check if there are any other angles attached to the case. It is also seen as a possibility that maybe a kid was killed intentionally by anyone due to any enmity.