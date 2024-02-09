Fatal shooting in Saint James, kills one

Trinidad and Tobago: A man became the victim of a fatal shooting attack in which he lost his life at Alfred Richards Street in the Saint James district of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on the night of Wednesday, 7 February, around 10:55 pm. The deceased victim of the Saint James shooting is identified now by just his alias, which is Snoop.

As per the reports, the incident of shooting in Saint James took place on the victim Snoop while he was out on Alfred Richards Street when unexpectedly assailants went to the place and started shooting in his direction at nearly 10:55 pm.

It is mentioned that the incident of shooting was noticed by the resident along Alfred Richards Street, who heard the sound of multiple explosions. The local residents explored the crime when they went out to search for the reason for the explosion, which turned out to be a shooting incident.

It is said that on the search, people in the neighbourhood found the victim, Snoop, lying on the ground, covered with his blood flowing from the wounds of multiple gunshots.

The incident of Saint James shooting on the victim Snoop was immediately reported to the police department, in response to which police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of crime.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report of the shooting and took the area under control to begin the early investigation. In search of the crime scene, police officers found three spent shells of 0.40 mm.

The police officers also recovered a firearm near the body of the victim, which led them to the assumption that Snoop was also armed at the moment of the shooting.

The emergency health services were also informed about the shooting incident to get medical help. The victim of the shooting was immediately transferred to the Saint James Medical facility under medical observation. After all the efforts of medical staff, Snoop was not able to survive and was declared dead officially around 11:20 pm.

The people of the nation and the residents of the communities around Saint James are sharing their opinions after hearing about the case of the shooting at the victim named Snoop.

People are saying, “Who cares about any life now? It is normal in the country. People are getting killed in every corner of the nation every day. That is why tourists don’t visit her like other islands and who visit stay afraid for their lives all the time. We see how people don’t come out of the cruises which come to the coast.”

The last case of such kind took place in Saint James was with a 25-year-old victim, identified with the name of Stefan Belgrave, who lived at Sage Street in Cocorite, and a 28-year-old victim named Darnell Pierre, who lived at Jeffers Lane in Saint James. Both were shot and killed at Jeffers Lane on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.