Fatal shooting claims life of Keon Jevaughn Parker in Laventille

Trinidad and Tobago: A 33-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he was shot while sitting in his car in Laventille on Tuesday, 12 December. The deceased man in the incident was identified as Keon Jevaughn Parker, who was also called by his nickname Frame.

Reportedly the tragic incident happened around 9:45 am. He was sitting in his black Mazada 3 car along Eastern Quarry. In a shocking turn of events, he was ambushed and became the target of the unidentified group and got shot multiple times.

A quick report was given to the police about the incident, following which instant response was taken by the officers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force.

After arrival at the place of the incident, officers started investigating the scene to collect shreds of evidence. Officers found the body of Parker inside the vehicle, which was bleeding from wounds on his face and chest due to gunshots.

In the hope of any chance to save his life, he was immediately transferred to the General Hospital Port-of-Spain. Even after the medical attention, Parker was not able to make it, and he succumbed to his injuries. He was officially declared dead at 10:20 am.

The investigation is initialised on the case in top focus, and the place of incident is under observation to collect necessary clues left behind on the day of the fatal shooting.

In the investigation, multiple authorities are involved like the Port-of-Spain Task Force, alongside officers from the Besson Street CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I.

The declared efforts behind the case are to bring some light on the motive of the attackers behind the incident and also to identify and arrest all the culprits who are responsible for the crime.

The incident is not just a single rare case but a challenge that the people of Laventille and the law are facing around violence.

The last such recorded incident in the area was when 34-year-old Clyde Johnson, also known as Ziggy, lost his life in front of Simpson’s Funeral Agency on 11 September 2023.

Community members were already tense due to the previous incidents in the area and are now faced with the tragic loss in a tragic way.

Authorities are calling everybody to cooperate and tell every minor detail they know about the incident or victim as the collective response is important to reach a valid conclusion.

As the case unfolds, all the evidential proof leading to the incident is supposed to come out to the public, and if there are connections to previous incidents.