Farm Access Roads under developmental construction in Dominica 

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica works for rehabilitation progress through the project under EDF (Economic Diversification Fund) and Farm Access Roads Programme.

Over the past few weeks, the advancement has been seen after the works on Lots 1 & 2 of Chatwell Feeder Road.

Moreover, culverts, road pavement casting, drains construction and culverts have been installed by the contractors under the work constructions.

The construction works under process after completion will link communities of Pichelin and Bellevue Chopin, and will act as a substitute link road between both.

Significantly, this depicts the support of the European Union to provide aid to the authorities of Dominica for the growth, development and resilience.

Probing ahead, the project includes various constructions which are as follows:

Eight Culverts

Retaining Walls

Drains

Slope Stabilization

Along with these constructions, the relocation of pipelines of DOWASCO (Dominica Water & Sewage Co. Ltd ) and rehabilitation of 3175 meters road pavement is part of this project as well.

Also, the glimpse of the work in progress was shared with the public through social media.

Dominicans even presented their reactions on this. They appreciated the work which the government of Dominica is doing for the progress of the country.

The opinions by the netizens under the post were all about the good work of the government.

“This is magnificent work by authorities for all the Dominicans. Whether Red or Blue it’s beneficial to All, Just appreciating because there is no one to compare. Forward we go Dominica,” one commented.

“Thank you very much for fixing the road which was much needed, Much appreciation,” others quoted.

Not only this, the public along with the appreciation also presented their concern about the road which leads towards Eggleston.

Such shared concerns will surely lead towards other development and progress towards the infrastructure through other future projects.

Considerably, the progress and development through this project will directly contribute towards the sustainable development of the small island, Dominica.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com