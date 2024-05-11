Fans go crazy as Andre Russel makes Bollywood debut with Hindi song, song out  

West Indies cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders star- Andre Russel has been making waves in Bollywood with his debut Hindi song, “Ladki to Kamaal Ki,” which has been released on Voila Digi.

West Indies: West Indies cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders star- Andre Russel has been making waves in Bollywood with his debut Hindi song, “Ladki to Kamaal Ki,” which has been released on Voila Digi. Fans from across the globe have been showering love and enthusiastically reacting to his fusion of Caribbean and Indian music.

The song was composed and directed by Palash R Muchhal and starred Indian Actress Avika Gore alongside Andre Ressel in the music video. The entire piece was produced by Girish Jain and Vinit Jain, and the song was sung by Andre Ressule and Palak Mucchal, who is a renowned singer of Bollywood.

The music composer has also dropped the teaser of the music, which showcases the blend of Caribbean charm and Bollywood flair. Andre Russel also expressed pleasure in collaborating with Indian director and musicians and said that the vibe of the song is amazing.

Andre Russel is currently in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League- A T20 celebration of cricket, which is being held in different stadiums in India. He has been playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders team as the batter and bowler, and the team is also leading in the points table with a total of 16 points. The team has managed to reach the playoffs of the IPL 2024 with the most wins in the tournament.

Andre Russel also gained appreciation for his performance in the matches of the IPL. He also managed to gain a place in the squad of the West Indies for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Alongside cricket, Russel also garnered the attention of audiences in India and the Caribbean with his debut in Bollywood. Fans have reacted and said that this is looking exciting, as they are looking forward to the collaboration of the West Indies star with Bollywood.

One fan commented,” Andrea as a Guyanese from LI, NY, you being Jamaican, I’m so proud of you buddaaaay, daaaaam you can Sing Bollywood,can you Sing Guyanese Creole Chutney, that would be kool,dem people in India must love you, diversity is beautiful,would love to see you in an Indian outfit one day,love the video.”

Indians have also expressed delight while watching Russel in Indian attire and said,” Congratulations Andrea, wow you must love our Indian Culture, Music and Dance to become a Bollywood Singer awesome, hay maybe a Movie star is next, you never know, I say shoot for the moon, love this.”

Andre Russel is one of the most loved cricketers across the globe with his prowess performance on global stages of cricket.