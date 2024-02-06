Famous vloggers- Sean and Stef spends 7 nights on Icon of the Seas, calls it “amazing”

Famous cruise vloggers and filmmakers- Sean and Stef spent seven nights on the world’s largest cruise ship- ICON of the Seas and shared their experiences about its offerings.

Through the glimpses on social media, the vloggers lauded the ambience and said that the experience was once in a lifetime and amazing.

On their first day, the couple took part in the inaugural sailing of Royal Caribbean’s brand new ship from Miami, Florida. They shared their excitement about exploring every inch of the ship and said that the starting environment was quite exhilarating.

The vloggers added,” Sean Bear sporting some new Icon of the Seas Inaugural swag! Cannot wait to explore every inch of this beautiful brand new ship! So excited to be part of this inaugural sailing.”

The couple’s next stop on the vessel was the Lemon Post Bar in Surfside. Sean and Stef said that the part of the Icon of the Seas is a not-to-be-missed spot and shared the bar’s menu.

While sharing glimpses, the couple asked the passengers to try all the drinks, especially Blue Raspberry Ocean. They added that the interior of the much-anticipated neighbourhoods of the vessel is amazing.

Sean and Stef added,” The Lemon Post Bar is a not to be missed spot found in the Surfside neighbourhood on Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas. I recommend trying all the drinks, but my favorite is the Blue Raspberry Ocean. All the blueberry lemonade yum with a fun Swedish fish surprise at the end. Delicious.”

Besides this, the couple also cherished the moments they spent with their four amazing friends and refer to it “an amazing cruise reunion”. Sean and Stef added that they had seven unbelievable nights on the cruise as they explored every part of it with their friends.

Highlighting the ship’s speciality, the couple added that the Icon of the Seas is mind-blowing, as the ship is straight out of a dream.

They said,” Doesn’t get more ICONic than a cruise reunion with these 4 amazing friends! What an unbelievable 7 nights we had on Icon of the Seas. To say Icon is mind blowing would be an understatement. It is a ship straight out of a dream and even though we all worked harder than we have ever worked on a ship, I could not have asked for a better group of friends to experience every single day with. The exhaustion is real but this friendship will last forever.”

Furthermore, the couple also shared the night view from the Icon of the Seas and said that the environment is quite soothing to body and soul.

Netizens reacted

On the cruise trip of Sean and Stef, the fans have reacted and extended eagerness to journey onboard Icon of the Seas. One commented,” Thank you all for the hard work. I’ve enjoyed all so far can’t wait to see more. Beautiful ship Icon of the Seas.”

Further, the fans also extended gratitude to the couple for the reviews and said that it has shed light on the offerings of the cruise vessel. Another stated,” Thank you for your detailed and objective reviews; appreciate that immensely. Still thinking about the ICON; just waiting to see how they manage full capacity.”

Besides this, they also lauded the glimpses and appreciated the couple for their content and said,” It seems like you were all just getting started, and boom it’s over. Awesome picture. Thank you so much for all you do. Can’t wait to see more videos.”

Icon of the Seas

Notably, Icon of the Seas has completed its seven day week long maiden voyage on Sunday and returned back to Miami port. The ship started its journey from Miami, Florida, on January 27, 2024, and sailed around the Eastern Caribbean for seven days. The first stop of the ship was St Kitts and Nevis where it carried over 5000 passengers, then it voyage at St Thomas. At last, the cruise vessel spent a perfect day at Cococay, Bahamas.

The ship has a capacity to carry more than 7,000 passengers and consists of eight neighbourhoods. With 20 decks, it offers world-class amenities, including pools and exceptional offerings.