Famous influencers hitchikingdiary share tips to travel Caribbean cost-effectively

Caribbean: Famous travel influencers and the globe-trotting duo “hitchikingdiary” shared the expenses of travelling to different islands of the Caribbean region. The vlogger duo Alex and Berni with 39.4k followers on Instagram, in a video outlined the amount of money they spent when sailing in the Caribbean for four months.

While the Caribbean islands are considered one of the most expensive travel destinations in the world, the influencers said that travellers can still manage to travel to these beautiful islands on a budget if they follow certain rules and have enough time.

In a video, the traveller duo outlined their expenses in each category, from accommodations to ride several islands of the Caribbean. The duo added, ”We cannot emphasise enough that in order to travel the Caribbean cheaply, you need to work or help out on sailboats where you might even earn money if you got experience or at least get free rides to the next island. This can sometimes take time, but patiently waiting at the biggest marinas and getting in touch with captains will eventually pay off.”

While giving an example, the influencers added that during their travelling, they found their favourite captain. They sailed all the way to the US over a period of three months, and the captain covered all immigration, food and travel expenses in exchange for taking over sailing watches, cleaning, cooking, repairing, etc.

They shared the tips and asked the travellers to find the appropriate captain.

Coming to accommodation, the influencers emphasized that wild camping on picturesque beaches is not only super easy and safe on every island they have been to, but it is super romantic if there is rain. Hence, they rented an Airbnb for three nights for $74.

On the food, travel bloggers suggested having free coconuts as their food and advised people to learn how to get up and down a palm tree. They added,” There are free coconuts on every beach, so make it a priority to learn how to get safely up and down a palm tree.”

Further, they asserted that dumpster diving works well on the French islands; on the other islands, everything is ridiculously expensive, and people either fish off the sailing boat or get used to 4$ porridge.

For transportation, the influencers are advised to use the ferry and said that flying is very expensive and only a few islands are connected by ferry.

The travel influencers advised people to indulge in activities such as hiking and sightseeing as these are free on the islands.