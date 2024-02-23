Famous Chef Jae Anthony visits Grenada, explores local cuisine

Famous Chef Jae-Anthony who is the culinary mastermind behind Montreal Style Jerk Chicken Poutine visited Grenada and explored its local cuisine and offerings.

Grenada: Famous Chef Jae-Anthony who is the culinary mastermind behind Montreal Style Jerk Chicken Poutine visited Grenada and explored its local cuisine and offerings. In a video, he was seen enjoying tourist hotspots of the nation and said that it is truly a “Spice Isle of the Caribbean.”

During his tour, he spent his first day exploring Grenada and visiting the lush green forests and beaches. He first explored the Annadale Waterfall and lauded the mesmerizing scenic views that cut the waterfall and provide peace to the eyes.

Chef Anthony added that the waterfall is truly an amazing hotspot of Grenada as he witnessed the jumpers and encountered monkeys at Grand Etang Lake. The tour further continued with a delightful lunch where he tasted the authentic cuisine of the country and the touch of the chocolate.

Along with that, Chef Anthony also visited the Belmont Estate where he got insights into the beauty of chocolate and its intricate craftsmanship. He lauded the artistic features of Grenada and said that the local craftspeople are amazing.

Chef applauded the work of local artisans and craftspersons and said that they are creative and innovative people. The tour is followed by a visit to the art of rum making at Riverside Antoine Estate. The journey provided him with a firsthand insight into the process behind the crafting of the renowned rum of Grenada.

He had the rum and lauded the local people for the authenticity in the process of making the rum in Grenada. Chef Anthony noted that the cuisine in Grenada is amazing and expressed his delight towards the uniqueness of different varieties and dishes of the nation.

Besides this, the tourism ministry of Grenada added that the visit of Chef Jae Anthony to Grenada marked the friendly ties with him. It will further enhance and strengthen the strategic partnerships by collaborating with local talents.

The visit will also help build the destinations and position it as the culinary capital of the Caribbean. Chef Jae Anthony is known as the culinary mastermind behind Chicken Poutine. He is the owner and operator of Tropikal Ottawa and Tropikal Montreal restaurants which infuse Caribbean flavours with North American classics.

Grenada is known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean due to its unique offerings in culture and cuisine, featuring ultimate natural beauty. The local foods, produce and products also treated the guests with perfect flavours and heritage.

Besides this, the guests are also welcomed with several staging of the festivals, activities, and carnivals. Spice Mas is one of the major festivals of Grenada, featuring remarkable activities and cultural performances.