Famous American Singer- Freddie Jackson set to perform in Jamaica

Jamaica: Famous American singer- Freddie Jackson is all set to return to Jamaica and perform at “Love in the Gardens” next Sunday, February 11, 2024. He expressed pleasure and invited the patrons to watch his show as the prices of the tickets have also been unveiled.

Through his official Facebook account with 290k followers, he shared the update and called Jamaica “such a lovely place to perform.” He said that he is eagerly waiting to be back for the event at Hope Gardens, Kingston.

Outlining the price of the tickets, he invited the music lovers to purchase the tickets and said that they can explore Jamaica with authentic music.

Talking about the early bird tickets, the price of the General ticket will be JMD $8000, and the price of the VIP ticket will be JMD $15000. On the other hand, the attendees will have to pay JMD$20,000 for the VVIP ticket.

The tourists can purchase their early tickets online on the officials site of the “Love in the Gardens.”

Jackson added,” We’re just a couple of days away from Love in the Gardens in beautiful Kingston, Jamaica. There’s nothing quite like celebrating love in such a lovely place as Jamaica! Excited to be back February 11th for Love in the Garden in Kingston.”

He said that the excitement is in the air to sing his music with the travellers while citing,”I am waiting to have a wonderful time like I always do in this beautiful place.”

Along with Freddie Jackson, the event will also feature the performance of other famous artistes such as Sanchez, Alaine and Remone Watson.

The news of the arrival of the American Singer has raised the wave of excitement among the Netizens and music lovers. Not only in Jamaica, people living outside of it are asking proper date and timings from the organizers as they want to attend the event.

One commented,” awesome. then make your way to Virginia after that. we saw Boys ll Men in 2022, and 2023. they are now coming back in 2024. it’ll be our third concert seeing them. @ some point we want to hear “tasty Love, and main course” from you. Live.”

Another stated,” I bet it’s going to be a great show, Freddie. You are amazing.” People extended wishes to the singer and hoped for the best show in Jamaica.

The tickets for the show will be available at local outlets such as Devon Bourne Rubis Gas Station, Consumer Pharmacy, Na Trendz Fashion, Genus Pharmacy, Great House Pharmacy and GP Mart.

The Love in the Gardens is known as one of the prominent shows in Jamaica as it showcases the true music culture of the country. It entertains the audience and enhance the businesses of the street vendors, tour guides, local resturants and other artisans.