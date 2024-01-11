Family of 25-year-old killed in accident,demands justice

The family of 25-year-old Ricardo Bipta of 'G' 22 Bath Settlement Village, West Coast Berbice, who was killed in an accident on Monday night, is calling for justice.

Guyana: The family of 25-year-old Ricardo Bipta of ‘G’ 22 Bath Settlement Village, West Coast Berbice, who was killed in an accident on Monday night, is calling for justice.

Police headquarters said in a statement that on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at around 22:30 hours, motor lorry GSS 9769, driven by a 46-year-old resident of Line Path, Corriverton, Berbice, was proceeding east along the northern side of the road.

On the other hand, motorcar PLL 6437, owned and driven by a 42-year-old man of Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice, was proceeding in the same direction behind the Lorry.

After that, the car tried to overtake the Lorry but failed and ended up in the southern driver’s lane. It had come into the path of a motorcycle, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

After that, the collision occurred and the motorcyclist fell down in the north direction. Due to this, the motorcyclists suffered some injuries and fell onto the roadway.

The motorcyclist Ricardo was taken to the hospital at the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As per the police, they have arrested the drivers of the lorry and the vehicles were taken to the station.

On Wednesday, January 10th, a postmortem examination was performed on Ricordo’s body, and it was found that he died from multiple injuries. The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Bridgemohan.

In an interview, the deceased man’s father, Nandlall Bipta said that his son was the security guard at the Blairmont Sugar Estate.

Nandlall said his son was returning home from work when tragedy struck.”We need justice, because according to police report and others on the scene, my son is not wrong, he was on the right side of the road coming home. The car overtook on a double line, which is not suitable for the law on the road,” he divulged.

Ricordo Bipta was described as a hardworking and kindhearted person.”He was hardworking, dedicated to his work, quiet and cool. He just love to go to work and he is a gym guy,” Nandlall stated.