Faith Gillezeau, Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago flaunts her national costume 

Trinidad and Tobago: Faith Gillezeau, Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago reveals her iconic look in the national costume of the country.

The pageant portrayed Moko Jumbie which became the record breaker as it was the first ever time the still walker crossed The Miss Universe stage.

Interestingly, the study related to beauty pageants, also referred as Missosology considered Faith Gillezeau in the top pics for her beauty this year.

Faith Gillezeau in one of her posts mentioned that the beauty of the costume is the result of excellent teamwork.

She added, an incredibly talented team worked so creatively that their dedication was so evident in the costume.

“This costume has been the product of an absolutely incredible team dedicated to putting on a show worthy of our culture and to them today, for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” she quoted.

The costume showcased the rich heritage of the country and presented the worth of the region to the whole world.

Moving towards the detailing of the costume, the bold red colored attire of the glamorous Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago 2023 revealed the featured attire with the wings.

The upper part of the costume was detailed with the stones of shiny blue color complementing the entire costume.

The headband made with red feathers and blue stones looks so fabulous that when the costume is seen together from head to toe, it gives the complete bird feeling.

Notably, the Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago was guided by Junior Bisnath in concern with her walk on the stage in the costume.

The stunning, glamorous beauty pageant walking on the stage was looking so graceful and elegant that it was grabbing all the attention.

She extended her words by showing gratefulness towards people for the honor she got in the pageant.

“My words fail me but I’d like to start with “Thank you”. From me, from all of us, thank you,” she quoted.

