EXCLUSIVE: T&T Red Force wins Super 50 Cricket title

Caribbean: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force lifted the trophy of CG United Super 50 Cricket Championships on Saturday. The team secured victory in the final match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes by seven wickets and became the champions.

While emerging victorious, T&T Red Force celebrated and extended gratitude to their well-wishers throughout the tournament. The match was held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago, where the audience showcased their full love and support for both teams.

At the start of the match, the toss was won by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and they decided to bat first. With the bowling, Red Force restricted the Hurricanes to 135 runs in 41.5 overs. The team lost all its wickets.

The highest scorer for the Hurricanes was Jahmar Hamilton, who made 62 runs in 102 balls. His wicket was taken by Terrance Hinds of Red Force, who played seven overs and bowled out three players.

Further, the second scorer for Hurricanes was Hayden Walsh Jr., who made 20 runs in 38 balls. He was bowled out by Sunil Narine. As per his records for the final match, Narine took three wickets as he played nine overs. The runs for his bowling were 17.

Justin Greaves of Hurricanes was also seen in the form in the final match while hitting 12 runs in 15 balls. He was wicket down by Khary Pierre. Pierre played five overs and took one wicket in the final match of the Super 50 cricket cup.

In their turn on the pitch, Red Force proved to be a stronger team for the Hurricanes. Dareen Bravo turned out to be their highest scorer, with 40 runs in 35 balls. On the other hand, Nicholas Pooran made 39 runs in 20 balls. Joshua Da Silva made 28 runs in 28 balls.

The Super 50 Cup was bowled off on October 3, 2023, at Queen’s Park Oval. The first match was held between Windward Volcanoes and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, in which the latter secured the victory.

Red Force started its innings with massive victory and ended it up with the same.

Notably, last year, the championship title was secured by Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com