Exclusive: Schedule of CONCACAF Semi-Final matches announced

The Concacaf Nations League Semi-final matches are scheduled on 21st March 2024 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

The first Semi-Final match will take place between Panama and Mexico

The second Semi-Final match will take place between United States and Jamaica

The winner teams of semi-finals will compete for the first place and the defeated teams will compete for 3rd place in the Finals that will be held on 24th March 2024 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX.

The league A quarterfinals standings based on the results on CNL quarterfinal matches are as follows:

Panama stands first with 6 points (GD-5 and GS-6)

United States stand second with 3 points (GD-2 and GS-4)

Jamaica stands third with 3 points (GD-0 and GS-4)

Mexico stands fourth with 3 points (GD-0 and GS-2)

The results of CONCAF Nations league matches played on 21st November 2023 are announced.

French Guiana won with the score of 3 against Bermuda at 0 under the League B (Group C)

Vincent & Grenadine won against Belize with the score of 3-0 under the League B (Group C)

Saint Martin won with the score of 4 against Bonaire at 0 under the League C (group A)

Guyana defeated Antigua and Barbuda with the score of 6-0 under the League B (group D)

Puerto Rico won in the match against Bahamas with the score of 6-1 under the League B (Group D)

Nicaragua and Dominican Republic were at 0-0 under league B (group B)

Jamaica defeated Canada in the Quarterfinals with the score of 3-1.

Mexico defeated Honduras in the Quarterfinals with the score of 2-0

The results of CONCAF Nations league matches played on 20th November 2023 are:

Dominica won against Turks & Caicos Island with the score of 2-0 at League C (Group C)

Montserrat won with the score of 4-2 against Barbados in the League B (Group B)

Aruba won with the score of 5 against Cayman Island at 1 in the league C (group B)

Trinidad and Tobago won against United states with the score of 2-1 in the quarter finals.

Panama won against Costa Rica with the score of 3-1 in the Quarterfinals.