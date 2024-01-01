EXCLUSIVE: Four events for Mas Domnik 2024 unveiled

The lineup of the first four events for the National Carnival of Dominica- Mas Dominik 2024 has been unveiled.

Roseau, Dominica: The lineup of the first four events for the National Carnival of Dominica- Mas Dominik 2024 has been unveiled. The events will be held in February 2024 and showcase the true picture of the culture and heritage of the country.

From the traditional mas masqueraders to the rhythms of the steel pan for cultural exhibitions, the events will be filled with full energy and entertainment. The events will be Pan In De City, Pinknic, Incognito experience, Ole mas and Carnival fete.

Ole Mas

An explosion of traditional mas, the Ole Mas Festival is set for Mas Domnik 2024 to highlight the cultural aspects of the carnival of Dominica. The event will be held on January 13, 2024, at Pointe Michel, starting at Poree Playing Field. The event will be held at 4 pm.

The festival will feature Sensay swaying, jumping to the rhythms of the lap kabwit, the crack of a black devil’s whip, the towering Bwa Bwas lining the streets and masqueraders filling the dawn with chants.

Incognito Experience

Incognito Experience is all set to return to the carnival of Dominica on February 4, 2024. It will bring some of the best carnival events for Mas Domnik 2024 with Wine Down, which is a real carnival starter with some of the best wines, liquors and music.

The sommelier, which is regular, will be available in the event at 140XCD, while Uintmer, which is wine-inclusive, will be priced at 200 XCD.

Pinknic

Pinknic is back in Dominica for Mas Domnik 2024 as it will take place on February 11 at Botanical Gardens. The prices of the tier 2 tickets have been announced as the early rates will be advantageous to the buyers.

As per the Dominica Festival authorities, the physical tickets will be available soon, and early bird and group tickets have been sold out.

The tier 2 tickets will feature:

Rose Mansion, which is a premium VIP, will be available for singles at $350XCD. The tickets are on Eventbrite. For for4 Rose Lawn, which is regular, the price for the single is $120XCD and for the gate, the price will be available soon.

Pan in De City

The tourists will feel the rhythm of Steelpan with Pan In De City in Mas Domnik 2024 on January 20, 2023, at Streets of Roseau from 10 am. The event will be hosted by the Commonwealth of Dominica Division of Culture.

An iconic instrument, a steel pan is used across the Caribbean Region with its home in Trinidad. In Dominica, the rhythms of the steel pan come up with events such as church celebrations, government ceremonies, cultural exhibitions, and so much more.

It will offer the true spirit of Carnival with the event.

Dominica is all set to host Carnival- Mas Domnik 2024, with the official opening ceremony on January 6, 2024. The carnival is the true portrayal of the cultural and heritage richness of Dominica. One of the important elements of Mas Domnik 2024 is Sensary, which is known as the iconic character of the carnival.

With roots in the West African Nations, the elements featured the patrons dressing up in the customs, which are traditionally made with natural fibres from the agave sisalana plant.

Nowadays, Dominica makes sensay from crocus bags, banana leaves, frayed ropes, and cloth. The costume is typically worn with a full-face mask and bull horns with performers dancing along the streets – often intimidating young on-lookers.