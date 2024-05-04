Ex-mistress begs to resume romance for sake of rent, claims Jamaican man

Omar Collymore claimed that he ended the three years love affair with his ex-mistress just two months before his wife’s murder.

While narrating the entire story of what has happened, he added that as he broke up all the relations with the ex-mistress, he was focusing on the relationship with his wife. The ex-mistress however had mentioned that she called Omar Collymore seven times on the day his wife died.

Although, he refuted the words by ex-mistress and mentioned that they both contacted each other where she was trying to convince him to be back in the relationship. But, he did not agree with her.

There have been argumentative statements by both of them. The ex-mistress also explained the story of the the times their relationship started. She added that they met each other at the gym, and just a week later, came in relation. But, at that time, she was not aware of the fact that Collymore is married.

Further, they both even started an ice cream business together where Omar Collymore invested $3 million. However, they broke the bond when Omar Collymore texted her, “if she would be happy, if he left her alone” to which she answered yes.

However, then just after two months, Collymar’s wife was shot and killed outside the apartment along with taxi driver, Winston Walters. They were shot by two men who were on two motorcycles.

During the testimony at court, the woman added that just a day before his wife was murdered, Collymore told her that he is leaving his wife to live with her. They both will be together soon. She added that she wanted to travel overseas with him to which he declined. So she was upset with him.

She also said during the testimony that he and his son came to her house with a bottle of wine to which even Collymore agreed. But, declined to have a bottle of wine with them. She even raised a question that when someone tries to break up with the sweetheart, does he ring her then?

However, Collymore mentioned that she was begging him to rekindle because she was unable to pay her rent. To this, even she agreed that he had paid his rent.

Such controversial statements by both of them are just creating chaotic situations with having presented no clarifications.