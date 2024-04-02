Events for Jamaica Carnival 2024 unveiled, know deets

The events of the much-anticipated Jamaica Carnival have been unveiled, featuring the celebration of the culture and spirited revelry.

Jamaica: The events of the much-anticipated Jamaica Carnival have been unveiled, featuring the celebration of the culture and spirited revelry. The Carnival season has officially begun on March 28, 2024, leading up to the grand Road March.

The patrons have been gearing up with magnificent costumes and soca dance moves with the perfect lineup of events and activities, showcasing the vibrant culture of Jamaica. The events of the Carnival will start on April 1 with the activity called “I Love Soca Festival” which will be held at Ocho Rios.

The second event of the Carnival will be Soca by di Tree which will be held on April 2, 2024 and April 3 will be celebrated at Kooler Babe and Xodus Fete Gala. For April 4, 2024, the events named Rytz, Xodus Tailgate and Touchdown Jamaica have been scheduled to take place, depicting the true essence of Jamaica.

Seven events have been scheduled for April 5, 2024, including the Bacchanal J’ouvert and Daybreak Breakfast Party. The patrons will also enjoy the culture of Jamaica with events such as Duck Work, GenXs Immortals J’ouvert, Strut Jamaica, WiFete, and Xodus Remedy.

The calendar of the event also included Afro Soca Jam, Big Wall Nu-Verse, Campari Boulevard, Carnival in Jamaica Road March and XS Street: Afta Mas Jam will be held on April 7, 2024. The events are promised to be a unique blend of music, dance and celebration.

In order to foster the culture of Jamaica, the last day of the Jamaica Carnival 2024 will include Ocean X: Catamaran Cruise, XS Sunset: Monday Cooldown, Port Royal and YardMas Beach Fete: Fort Clarence Beach, Portmore.

The Jamaican Carnival is quite famous across the Caribbean due to its colourful traditions and soul-captivating activities. People from all over the globe participated in the event and celebrated the Easter fest with their families on the shores of the country.

The soca dance and music, unique showcase of the costumes, and display of authentic cuisine make people enjoy the culture of Jamaica to the fullest.