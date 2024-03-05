Essequibo: CANU seizes Creepy marijuana worth GY$44 million

CANU officers seized Creepy marijuana of estimated street value of GY$44 million in Fisher Village at the Essequibo Coast on 3 March.

Guyana: The officers from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit seized an amount of Creepy marijuana of estimated street value of 44 million Guyanese dollars in an anti-crime operation in the vicinity of Fisher Village at the Essequibo Coast locality of Guyana on Sunday, 3 March.

As per the reports, the incident of the seizure of marijuana at Essequibo Coast took place on the day while a team of officers from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit spotted a multicoloured speedboat during the anti-crime operation in the region.

It is mentioned that the suspected speedboat was occupied by the two individuals. The officers after observing the suspicious boat approached it for the search.

After observing the CANU officers heading towards themselves the suspects on the speedboat escaped from the scene. The suspects somehow made their way to the land and fled from the scene successfully.

The CANU officers were not able to catch the suspects, but they took control of the speedboat, as the individuals’ sudden escape strengthened their suspicion.

In the search of the suspicious speedboat, the officers found many salt bags of white colour loaded on the boat which were heavy. After the search of the bags, the officers recovered nearly 660 parcels in the brick shape which were filled with marijuana.

The officers immediately seized the entire stock of illegal marijuana found on the boat and transferred it to the headquarters of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit. After the examination of the seized narcotics, it was reported to be around three hundred kilograms with a street value of 44 million dollars in the local currency.

It is mentioned that the marijuana seized by the officers in the anti-crime operation was of a foreign origin, which is commonly known with the name of Creepy.

The police department with other relevant authorities are conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case after the successful operation which led to the seizure of marijuana in Essequibo Coast locality.

The investigation is going on with the aim of arresting the suspects who fled from the scene and connection of the incident with other gangs and criminals involved in such activities around the nation.

It is assumed by the authorities that the marijuana was possibly being smuggled into the regions where the street value of the marijuana is higher. The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit has seized around 859 kilograms of marijuana in this year which was being smuggled in Guyana.