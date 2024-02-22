Enterprise: 42-year-old man died in fatal shooting attack

42-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack by an unknown assailant on the bicycle in Enterprise on 20 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 42-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack by an unknown assailant on the bicycle in Enterprise, a village in the western part of Trinidad, on the evening of Tuesday, 20 February, around 8:00 pm.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack in Enterprise is identified with the name of Kelvin Mohammed also called with his commonly known name Chow. The victim man lived along the Welcome Road in Cunupia, a town in the western part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the incident of the Enterprise shooting attack on the victim took place on the day while Kelvin Mohammed was out and travelling along the roadway of Crown Trace at nearly 8:00 pm.

It is mentioned that, while the victim was on his way a suspect went to the place on his bicycle and approached Kelvin. The suspect was armed with a firearm and suddenly he launched a shooting attack in the direction of the victim which eventually took his life.

The incident of the shooting was noticed by the resident of the Crown Trace neighbourhood in Enterprise who heard the sound of multiple explosions. The residents while searching for the reason and source of the explosions, found the victim man lying on the ground on the roadway.

The suspect immediately fled from the crime scene after the shooting attack on the victim. It is mentioned that the residents of the Crown Trace saw the armed suspect while running away from the place on his bicycle.

The incident of the fatal shooting of the victim, Kelvin, in Enterprise was immediately informed to the police department. In response to the report, the police officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Central Division took charge and went to the location of the crime.

After visiting the shooting site, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control, to begin with the early investigation to collect the potential evidence and clues against the suspect.

The police officers found the victim on the spot who was bleeding from his wounds of gunshots. The victim was not able to survive and lost his life at the crime scene.

The police officers called the designated medical officer to the crime scene for examination purposes. The designated medical officer visited the shooting site and shared his observation with the police officers after examining the body of the victim.

The victim, Kelvin, was officially pronounced dead by the designated medical officer and ordered to be removed from the shooting site.

The local people of Enterprise and the residents of the communities around the nation are sharing their views on the incident after learning about the case of the fatal shooting attack that took the life of the victim.

People are saying, “RIP. This is so sad to hear. You can’t even think how it is to lose someone. What happens with their family. It is so painful to even think. But this is reality. Don’t know why people want to kill everyone. Why people can’t stay happy and let others live happily and safe. This is complicated. This is so common in this place. Every day the same thing. Shooting, stabbing, killing, crime. Just stop it.”

A similar kind of incident took place in the region on Tuesday, 30 January. In the previous case, a 24-year-old man named Maleek London who lived at Thomas Avenue in Johnson Trace was shot and killed at his home.