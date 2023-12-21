Employees at Infirmary will receive salary hike: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

The employees at the Infirmary will receive an increment in their salaries in Dominica. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit on Wednesday during the celebration of Christmas with elderly people.

Roseau, Dominica: The employees at the Infirmary will receive an increment in their salaries in Dominica. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit on Wednesday during the celebration of Christmas with elderly people.

The members of the Cabinet of Dominica, including Melissa Skerrit- Housing Minister, visited the elderly residents at the Infirmary. They celebrate Christmas joy with the residents and hand over special gifts.

Besides this, Prime Minister Skerrit also presented a financial donation to the elderly people at the Infirmary. The celebration featured Christmas cheer, music, and sumptuous food. He added that the day was well spent among the elders.

Melissa Skerrit also shared glimpses of the celebration and said that Christmas is all about spreading joy and happiness. She said,” Gifts, Christmas cheer, music, sumptuous food and a day well spent among the elders.”

The celebration and the generous donation of the government of Dominica to the old age people were appreciated by the citizens. Netizens lauded the step and reacted positively with the step of the salary hike for the employees.

One of the social media users said,” As someone who has been with the elderly for over 25 years, I know when I see true love and care for the elderly. The passion in Melissa Skerrit’s eyes says it all. You have a pure, genuine love for the senior citizens. May their blessings follow you to greater things.”

Another reacted happily and added, ”The prime minister is a man of God at xmas that’s when we look after the most needed in our community well done the government of Dominica. Xmas greeting to the government and people of Dominica.”

Netizens also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and extended blessings for him and his entire family.

Dominica is celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve with the staging of parties, feasts and carnivals. Earlier, Melissa Skerrit also opened the “Roseau Christmas Village” with an aim to promote local products and enhance their market.

During the official opening ceremony, Prime Minister Skerrit said that the Christmas Village is aimed to celebrate the true spirit of the festival celebration and showcase the culture of the country. Along with that, the celebration will also bring a significant market for small businesses and local street vendors.

On the line of events, Melissa Skerrit also hosted the annual Children’s Christmas Party on Wednesday at Botanic Gardens from 2 pm to 6 pm. The celebration is aimed to entertain the children and make them learn about the importance of the holiday season.

The celebration featured exciting games such as Bouncy Castles, Fun Activities, and Face painting. Along with that, the children were also given gifts by Santa and his helpers.