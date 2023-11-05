Emily Santos shines at 2023 PAN AM Games

Emily Santos of Team Panama and the swimmer with the most breaststroke records at the CCCAN Championships continues

Caribbean: Emily Santos of Team Panama and the swimmer with the most breaststroke records at the CCCAN Championships continues to lead the way for age group swimmers with standout performances at the 2023 PAN AM Games.

Santos made her PAN AM Games debut in 2019. Then in the 100 metre breaststroke she placed sixth in the B final with a time of 1:14.45. In the heats she had swum to a time of 1:12.39 (split time34.32).

This time in Chile she blasted her to second swim and another B final berth with a 1:10.92 (32.85 and 38.07). In that race on October 21 she takes the initiative from the start turning first at 32.78 and pulled away to win in 1:09.43. She was the only sub 1:10 performer.

That lowered her PB,national 15-17 and NR of 1:10.02. Already the fastest junior swimmer in CCCAN history she becomes the first under 1:10.02. She also continued to reign as the standard bearer for Montverde Academy and Florida Swimming.

Santos also holds those standards Montverde ,national 15-17,NR, Florida LSC and CCCAN in the 50 metre breaststroke. She set those in a fourth place finish at the CAC in El Salvador this summer.

The future Virginia Tech swimmer also got under the 2024 World Champs B time of 1:09.71. The qualification standards in her sights now will be the World Champs A time of 1:07.35 and the 2024 Olympic A time of 1:07.12.

Santos is closing out her junior years with strong performances at the senior level.

Purdue’s Jamaican freshman Nathaniel Thomas opened his yards account in the 100 backstroke at the Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate on October 21.

He challenged for the victory with splits of 24.78 and 26.91 to stop the clock in 51.69.That placed him third . Jack Gallon of IUPUI ( Indiana University-Purdue University) at Indianapolis was was second in 51.65. The event was won by his teammate Coleman Modglin in 51.42.