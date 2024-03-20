Emily Odwin shines at Mustangs Women’s Golf, secures scholarship at SMU University

Emily Odwin- Barbados’ most decorated female golf player has secured a scholarship at SMU University due to her valuable contributions to the Mustangs Women’s Golf Team.

Barbados: Emily Odwin- Barbados’ most decorated female golf player has secured a scholarship at SMU University due to her valuable contributions to the Mustangs Women’s Golf Team. A 20-year-old athlete has expressed pleasure and is committed to working hard for her career.

The Mustangs recently had an outstanding showing at the Chevron Collegiate. The team of exceptional young women secured victory by a margin of 4 shots, achieving an impressive score of -33.

Odwin, a former student at Queen’s College, delivered a remarkable performance, setting a new personal best and carding rounds of 69-68-70 for a total of -9, and finished T-6 in a highly competitive field of 89 players representing 16 different schools from across the USA.

Following this success, the Mustangs continued their winning streak at ‘The Show’ in Las Vegas, securing back-to-back titles with another outstanding performance from Emily. She shot rounds of 72-72-69, finishing 3 under par and claiming 6th place in the 77-player field.

Emily also showcased her skills at the ‘Florida State Match Up’ tournament in Tallahassee, Florida, held at the Seminole Legacy Country Club. The event was supposed to play over three days (15-17 March), but because of expected bad weather in Tallahassee, it was shortened to two days.

Emily, who turned 20 as the tournament started, shot -1 in round 1 and -5 in round 2 to finish the day at 6 under par. She then went on to shoot 1 over par in the final round and finished the event in 6th place in a 78-player field helping her team to a 5th place finish.

Emily’s impressive track record at SMU includes three top-ten finishes in her four starts, solidifying her status as a rising star in women’s golf.

While showing her love for sports, Odwin stated that golf is something which makes her happy, and she wanted to spend her time practising and making herself the best in the sport. She mentioned that Golf encouraged her in life to do a good job in every sphere of life.