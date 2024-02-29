Emerald Princess brings highest passengers on tours for Trinidad 2023/2024 cruise season

Emerald Princess docked at Trinidad and Tobago and brought the highest number of passengers on tours for the 2023/2024 cruise season on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: Emerald Princess docked at Trinidad and Tobago and brought the highest number of passengers on tours for the 2023/2024 cruise season on Wednesday. More than 1,300 passengers took the tours to various destinations such as Maracas, Paramin, Caroni Bird Sanctuary, and the tour around the city of Port of Spain.

The passengers explored the island nation and brought several economic activities for the local community. They booked Maxis for their tour to the hotspots and spent time at several hotels in Trinidad and Tobago.

The month of February has remained a great success for the cruise industry of Trinidad and Tobago with the arrival of 57,424 passengers. The destination welcomed a total of 25 cruise ships and benefited the economic activity of the community.

Out of the total passengers, nearly 40,000 passengers have disembarked and explored Trinidad and Tobago, with an average spend of US$43 per person. Between February 27 and 28, the destination welcomed three back-to-back cruise ships, bringing over five thousand passengers.

Firstly, the Jewel of the Seas and the Seven Seas Splendor arrived at the Port of Port of Spain on February 27, 2024, with a combined 3035 passengers. Further, the Emerald Princes joined these cruise lines to arrive in Trinidad on February 28, 2024, with over 2,916 passengers.

The visit marked the potential of the tourism sector of Trinidad and Tobago, opening exciting opportunities for passengers and local citizens. The tourists also took the tours to several destinations in Trinidad and explored its rich culture.

The itineraries for these arrivals offer a great experience to the tourists. According to the data, the Jewel of the Seas brought 667 passengers for the organized tour of Trinidad and Tobago. They took around 41 maxi taxis and explored the rich cultural landscape of the country.

On the other hand, the Seven Seas Splendor also provided pre-packed tours to 589 passengers who used around 39 maxi taxis. These tours benefited several local people including taxi drivers, street vendors, restaurants, and tour guides who served them on their trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

For the visit of Seven Seas Splendor, the tourism ministry hosted the traditional crest exchange ceremony and honoured the guests. The Ministry added that the cruise industry is a significant contributor to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago, benefiting both visitors and the local communities.

As per the reports, around 40% of passengers on the cruise ships selected the organized tours and explored the island nation. They have used around 149 maxis for the tours from Febr 27 to 28, 2024.