Eleven injured as bus overturned on Sir George Walter Highway, three critical

Antigua and Barbuda: A total of eleven people were injured following a bus overturned on Sir George Walter Highway late Thursday night. As per the reports, out of the injured people, three are in critical condition and under emergency medical services.

The initial information outlined that the bus collided with a car due to some kind of imbalance of the driver of the bus. The collision resulted in the flip of the bus, which further caused injury to eleven people who were the passengers of the bus.

The incident happened at about 11: 45 pm and within seven minutes, the emergency medical services reached the scene and rushed the injured people to the hospital. Notably, the injured passengers are hotel workers who are working in the construction of several hotels.

The incident has created havoc among the citizens and the nearby people who tried to help the passengers who were on the bus. However, the reason for the overturning of the bus has not yet been determined by the inspection officials and they stated that a probe on the matter has been launched.

Notably, this is not the first time that the incident of the overturning has been reported in Antigua and Barbuda. Two days ago, the bus was overturned on Valley Road and at least eight people have been rushed to hospital.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning in which one passenger was also trapped under the vehicle and caused havoc among the nearby people. The emergency medical services received the call shortly after 6: 30 and they reached the scene within three minutes.

Four units were assigned to the crash in the vicinity of Antigua State College and the circumstances which led to the crash have not been cleared by the authorities. The incident caused rage among the incident as people demanded a proper investigation on both matters.

One noted,” The government needs to set the bus system properly so the bus men do not have to hussle so, give the bus an increase as well. With all those buses on the road BUS MEN have to hussle. Let the buses move on a time schedule. I was not there though so I am NOT saying he was going fast, my statement is general and my take”

Another added,” At that time of the day… what’s the racing for. I would’ve asked him to slow down or let me out. I have done so before. Something mustve went wrong with the driver that caused this. I ain’t playing dare devil with no one though. Wishing everyone a speedy recovery and the driver properly assessed and a repeat of his driver’s ed classes and exam be satisfied before giving him the responsibility to transport passangers again.”