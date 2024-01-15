Eight Airlines, including American Airlines land in St Kitts on Sunday

Eight Airlines arrived at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts, with thousands of passengers from different destinations on Sunday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Eight Airlines arrived at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts, with thousands of passengers from different destinations on Sunday. The tourism ministry welcomed these airlines as the country has been witnessing growth in airlift.

The first airline of the day was Caribbean Airlines, as the country welcomed ATR 72-600 of the airline. The aircraft landed in St Kitts from Barbados. Caribbean Airlines offers non-stop direct service to the destination from several countries, including Trinidad and Tobago and Dominica.

The second aircraft was ATR 42 of the Silver Airways, which arrived in St Kitts from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Silver Airways provided service to the destination at $99 from different destinations, including Antigua and Barbuda.

The third and most special aircraft of the day was 737-800 of American Airlines which touchdowned from Miami to St Kitts. American Airlines also offers direct and non-stop flights to St Kitts from John F Kennedy International Airport.

The fourth airline for the day was SKY High Dominicans E-175, which arrived in St Kitts from Las Americas. It has graced the shores of the country and brought hundreds of passengers.

A319 of Air Canada Rouge has also arrived in St Kitts from Toronto, Canada. St Kitts enjoyed non-stop direct service from Canada as it brought thousands of passengers on Sunday. It was the fifth airline of the day.

The airline 737-900 of United also landed in St Kitts from Newark on Sunday. Most of the time, the old livery has remained in the air and graced the apron of Robert L Bradshaw International Airport.

The seventh airline of the day was 777-200 of British Airways, which made its way into St Kitts on the short hop over from Antigua. The eighth airline of the day was Delta as the aircraft 737-800 arrived in St Kitts from Atlanta. The airline has the Sky Team Livery.

In the scene at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, American Airlines arrived on the heels of British Airways, which is taxing to parking. United Airlines also hosted a shot at the taxiway, and in the background, St Kitts had three birds parked, including Delta, Air Canada Rouge and Sky High Dominican.