Edwards, Modeste, Joseph charged with South Oropouche robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: Three men, Edwards, Modeste and Joseph, were taken to the appearance in the High Court under the charges of robbery and aggravation at a food cart in South Oropouche on Monday, 5 February. The three culprits were arrested by the police on the day of the incident of robbery on Thursday, 2 February.

As per the reports of the police department, the incident of robbery took place on the day by Edwards, Modeste and Joseph when four individuals were present at the food cart at the corner of Southern Main Road and Mon Desir Road of South Oropouche, a village on the southwestern coast of Trinidad.

At that moment, suddenly, a car approached them, occupied by three individuals who were covering their faces with masks to hide their identity. The three suspects went out of the vehicle, among whom one man was armed with a knife and another with a firearm, announced the robbery.

It is mentioned that three suspects, Edwards, Modeste and Joseph, took the phone from one individual at a place of cost around two thousand dollars while another took three thousand dollars from the cash register in the South Oropouche robbery.

The suspects also robbed a Samsung S9, a silver Samsung J7, and a Scotia Bank Card with the keys of a vehicle from the victims and straight after fled from the scene in a Nissan B-13 vehicle. It is said that the suspects escaped towards La Brea in the south direction.

The incident of robbery in South Oropouche was reported immediately to the police department in response to which officers from the South Western Division took charge and went to the crime scene. After visiting the place of the robbery, police officers confirmed the report and started with investigation by gathering CCTV footage and conducting enquiries.

Reportedly, while following the clue, the investigation took the police officers to La Brea, a town on the southwestern coast of Trinidad, where they found and arrested three suspects, Edwards, Modeste and Joseph, involved in the robbery of South Oropouche. The police officers also allegedly recovered a Samsung J7 cell phone robbed by the suspects.

It is mentioned that the police officers discovered the Nissan B-13 vehicle, which was used in the robbery, at the side road of Sobo Village Main Road. After the examination, it was found that the vehicle was a stolen property reported in Princes Town.

The people around the nation and the residents of the communities around South Oropouche are sharing their opinions and praising the efforts of police after learning about the case of robbery in which three suspects, Edwards, Modeste and Joseph, got arrested by police and charged.

People are saying, “Great work, TTPS, excellent job. It feels great to see the hard work of our police officers and law authorities. Our island is a place of crime, and everywhere, every day, we witness it, and no one can refuse it. It is easy to blame the police for a crime, but we need to accept that our society is failing to teach our youngsters the importance of a crime-free society and our responsibilities towards the nation.”