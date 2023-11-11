Education is cornerstone of transformation of society: PM Terrance Drew

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, said that education is the cornerstone of the transformation of the society

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, said that education is the cornerstone of the transformation of the society. Speaking during the 3rd CXC Ministerial Summit in Barbados, he outlined several aspects of the education sector.

He also shared some glimpses of the 3rd CXC Ministerial Summit in Barbados. He delivered the keynote address. The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Reimagining Educational Reform – Towards Transformative Agility. ‘

While explaining the theme, PM Terrance Drew said it is quite timely as they embark on a journey towards a brighter and more agile future, where education is the cornerstone of their transformation.

“The dynamic approach CXC has taken over the years has paved the way for our young minds to explore, innovate, and excel in their areas of passion and strength while proudly holding recognised qualifications,” said the prime minister.

While shedding light on the educational systems, PM Terrance Drew said that the education systems across the Caribbean have evolved at an unprecedented pace.

He said,” Nevertheless, in a world that is evolving at an unprecedented pace, our educational systems must undergo a metamorphosis to equip our students with the skills, knowledge, and adaptability required to excel in a dynamic and ever-changing landscape.”

He also lauded the educational system of the Caribbean and said that the skills of the students are enhancing.

PM Terrance Drew said that he looked forward to the transformative changes that are projected to take place in the coming years.

It sought to explore the curriculum policies in various territories, with emphasis on new topical areas for learning, approaches to teaching, and strategies for assessment.

The Summit explored the curriculum policies in various territories, with emphasis on new topical areas for learning, approaches to teaching, and strategies for assessment.

The agenda of the meeting included keynote addresses and Roundtable discussions emphasising new areas for learning, teaching approaches and assessment strategies.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. [email protected]