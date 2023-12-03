ECCB unveils new EC$2 banknote, front bears image of Vivian Richards

: The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank unveiled the new EC$2 commemorative banknote, showcasing a portrait of the legendary cricketer, Vivian Richards.

Caribbean: The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank unveiled the new EC$2 commemorative banknote, showcasing a portrait of the legendary cricketer, Vivian Richards. The issuance of the note marked the 40th anniversary celebration of the bank.

The Easter Caribbean Central Bank has been celebrating a year-long celebration of their 40th anniversary under the theme- ECCB@40- A year of Reflection, Celebration and Implementation.

The front bears the image of Vivian Richards, affectionately known as “The Master Blaster,” marking the tribute to him.

The note will be available at commercials banks throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union from 6 December. People cannot obtain the note from ATMs.

ECCB Connects shared the picture of the note, key design elements and security features of the note.

Features of EC$2 commemorative banknote

The EC$2 commemorative banknote featured the reflective silver ink, a gold iridescent ink, and a holographic blue foil together for the first time. The window of the note provides a glimpse of a foreigner.

The note is legal tender as people can use it to pay for goods and services.

The note is slightly smaller than the other EC polymer notes.

The security features include an aqua-blue tinted holographic foil.

The representation of the note defines an innovation in global currency design and security.

It is also elegantly marked with ruby red highlights

The closer look of the note will reveal aquatic design which depicts the region’s rich marine life. The reverse features a thriving, interconnected underwater ecosystem where underwater colourful coral reefs and marine life abound.

The EC$2 note also features the latest in currency security and innovation.

It also features a clear window which can be seen from both the front and back of the note.

The note also consists of turtle image named Argentum, showcasing visually striking and highly reflective treatment that changes while tilting the note.

On the back areas of shiny iridescent gold ink around the clear window shimmer with tilting of the note.

The front and back of the banknote is under ultraviolet light which will reveal images that glow in two colours along with the serial number and large number 40.

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank added that the note celebrates the culture and heritage of the region. People can use it to conduct their normal business.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com