Roseau, Dominica: The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority’s Aerodrome Expert from Mexico- Jaime, with his team, visited Dominica to inspect the construction site of the Cable Car Project for the making of the helipad.

He was also joined by the CEO of DASPA, Benoit Bardouille, for the tour of the site.

The aim of the visit was to assess and choose the appropriate site for the construction of the helipad. The ECCA’s team analyzed the progress of the project and expressed pleasure with the pace of the work on the site.

Calderon has assessed the progress of the Cable Car Project and said that he is very impressed with its rapid pace. He said, ”We are very excited about this project, and the progress on the construction site has been showing great signs.”

Seeing the progress of the Cable Car project ahead of the helipad construction, the ECCA Aerodrome Expert Jaime Calderon said, “The cable car project is extremely exciting and having visited many developmental projects around the Caribbean, I must say that this is truly a one-of-a-kind project.”

The construction of the helipad is significant for the safe landing of the helicopters as it will enhance the capabilities of workers. Through this, the workers will get the goods, materials and other equipment quickly and conveniently, further fostering the pace of the construction.

Calderon also highlighted the benefits of the Cable Car Project for a small island nation like Dominica. He added that this is the first time a helicopter will be used in Dominica in this capacity, which further adds to the intrigue.

Meanwhile, the Construction Manager for the Cable Car Dominica project, Randy Gliege, ensured the inspectors that, “The progress on site is rapidly progressing over the next few days in preparation for the helicopter’s arrival on island.”

The construction of the Cable Car Project is seen as a great step for Dominica’s tourism industry. It will become the world’s longest cable car and position the country as one of the prime tourist destinations.

The project is expected to enhance the tourism industry by three times with a positive impact on the economic front. Through the Cable Car, the tourists will embark the journey from Roseau to world’s second largest boiling lake with the proper view of the scenic beauty of the Nature Isle of the Caribbean.

To the economic front, the project is expected to bring great employment opportunities for the local citizens as it has been considered as an important source of the direct and indirect jobs.

Recently, the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica outlined the data and announced that the project has directly employed 210 local citizens in the construction of the cable car. The Ministry added that with the continuous progress of the project, the local citizens and residents will receive direct and indirect jobs in different phases of the construction.

Besides this, it will further generate hundreds of jobs for the local citizens after the completion of the construction of the project. The hospitality sector will be enhanced with the project with the generation of employment at the various restaurants, food courts and eateries.

Furthermore, the tour guides will also benefit from the project as tourists will seek proper guidance for the tour of the important sites of Dominica through Cable Car. The transportation sector is also expected to see significant growth with the rise in demand for ferry and cruise tourists.

In addition, the Cable Car Project is also expected to position Dominica as an ideal tourism destination on the world stage, as it will be included in Guinee’s Book of World Records. This is considered a historic step for small island nations such as Dominica.