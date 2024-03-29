Easter Flash Sale: 10% off announced on regular tickets of Saint Lucia and Arts Festival

The Easter Flash Sale has been announced on the regular tickets to Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2024 through which a discount of 10% will be given.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Easter Flash Sale has been announced on the regular tickets to Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2024 through which a discount of 10% will be given. The sale will start at midnight on March 30 and end at 11:59 pm on March 31, 2024.

Patrons can book their tickets at their official site and take advantage of the opportunity as limited tickets are available. The blend of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival with Easter Celebration will enhance the cultural heritage of the country.

Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival is all set to take place from April 30 to May 12, 2024, aiming to celebrate the culture and heritage. The sale on the ticket has been announced under the theme- “Jazz up Your Easter,” “Easter Flash Sale” and “Saint Lucia Experience”.

The festival will be celebrated with a series of events and performances of the artistes who will enhance the elegance and cultural richness of Saint Lucia. Featuring classic jazz and world beats, the 2024 Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival is promised to attract thousands of visitors from around the world with a lineup of genres such as Afro beats, jazz, rock, gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, pop and an array of cultural beats and exciting rhythms.

The festival will kick off on April 30, 2024, through the opening night, where performers such as Teejay, Romain Virgo, and Saint Lucian All-Stars will take to the stage. The events such as Pure Jazz and Arts, Kingdom Night, Caribbean Fusion, World Beats and the Ultimate Caribbean will welcome the artistes such as Donnie Mcclurkin, Samara Joy, Air Supply, Machel Montano and Davido.

The artistes will showcase the elements of arts and showcase the mixture of the beats of Caribbean culture and Saint Lucia heritage.

Meanwhile, the electrifying Haitian Compa Band, VAYB will bring heat to the stage of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival on May 11, 2024 at the Pigeon Island National Park. The patrons will fee the rhythms, vibe and immerse themselves in the best of Kompa.

Further, Nigerian Afro Beats Sensation Davido will also gear up for World Beats on Saturday, May 12, 2024, where he will make the entire family sing along, dance to his beats and have a memorable time.

Dominican sensation- Michele Henderson will also rock the stage of the festival with her Caribbean rhythms, jazz and transcends boundaries. She will resonate with audiences around the world and make them enjoy an evening of pure magic.