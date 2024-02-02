Dynamiq collaborates with Kalongi, 10tik for new music album, Netizens excited

Dominican singer Jeff Jones, popularly known as Dynamiq, has released his album “Too Real”, featuring nine explosive tracks and songs

Roseau, Dominica: Dominican singer Jeff Jones, popularly known as Dynamiq, has released his album “Too Real”, featuring nine explosive tracks and songs. Through this album, he showcased his profess in dancehall and collaborated with Trinidad’s well-renowned Kalongi and Jamaican sensation 10tik.

The album has featured the clear traits of the life experiences of Dynamiq as he used the music to display his hard-working nature. Each song of his album has clearly depicted his resilience towards the adversity of life.

Along with that, he also talked about his determination and will to rise against these challenges and pave the successful path in the industry.

In the title track, “Too Real”, Dynamiq has come with a deep and powerful message and sheds light on his experience of betrayal. Through the song, he said that these experiences have made him strong and provided strength to overcome the challenges of life.

Further, the music has been widely lauded across Dominica due to his authenticity and determination to face adversity efficiently.

Fans in Dominica and all over the world showered their love on the album and accepted it with great pleasure. They praised the versatility of Dynamiq and called his vocal range “dynamic”. Fans stated that his craft is amazing due to its passion and compassionate behaviour.

One commented, ”The masterpiece is amazing, we are loving it, he never disappoints his fans. This is quite exciting.” Another showcased love and expressed eagerness for his upcoming projects. He said, ”The music of the sensation always comes with goosebumps and raises the excitement level among us for his upcoming projects.”

Besides this, Netizens also lauded the dedication and humility of the singer and said that he truly knows how to resonate with audiences. Another commented, ”His future is bright due to his great talent, and his destiny will bring greater success and make him pave the incredible journey in the music industry.”

Hailing from Marigot, Dominiq has garnered great love for his music and songs across Dominica. With his first release EP entitled “Dark and Haunted,” consisting of six songs emerged as great piece of work. It was released on November 29, 2022.

After that, he released four official music videos from the EP and started planning to become a music legend worldwide.