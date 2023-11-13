Driver arrested for possession of forged currency of $5,000 notes

A forged Guyana currency was found in the possession of the driver of a vehicle, who was searched and arrested by Police ranks

Guyana: A forged Guyana currency was found in the possession of the driver of a vehicle, who was searched and arrested by Police ranks. He was taken into custody during a ‘Stop and Search’ exercise yesterday in front of the Fort Wellington Police Station in West Berbice.

As per the police, the investigation on the matter is ongoing, and they will conduct a thorough search behind the illegal possession of Forged Currency matters.

While highlighting some instances, Police said that they were conducting the regular stop and search exercise where they discovered some suspicious behaviour of a white motor car bearing licence plate number PTT9098.

The car overtook several vehicles on the solid double lines. This is where the police got more suspicious and stopped the car. While beginning their search, one of the Police ranks started asking some questions to the driver.

Firstly, they asked him to produce his relevant documents, which he refused to give. Upon intriguing the matter more closely, police ranks noticed the unusual behaviour of the driver. The disordered behaviour of the driver led him to park the car in the Fort Wellington Police Station compound.

After that, the questioning of the driver started. Upon answering the question, he said that his name was Kenio Thomason. Meanwhile, the police searched the car in his presence but, perhaps, found nothing illegal.

Further, police ranks turned toward Thomason; they carried out a search and found a quantity of suspected Forged Currency. The currency was $5,000 notes.

During the ongoing investigation, Kenio Thomason grabbed the forged currency suddenly from the hands of one of the ranks. He reportedly ran from the place towards the back of the Fort Wellington Police Station.

While running behind him, police ranks found that he was throwing the suspected forged currency between a clump of bushes.

After that, they arrested the driver and seized the possession of the forged currency. As per the report, the currency was counted in the presence of the criminal, which amounted to $95,000.

Police photographed the forged currency and sealed it. Thomason was placed into custody and is slated to be charged.

During the investigation, Thomason said that things were tight at his home, that’s why he decided to do something illegal.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com