Dr Joyelle Clarke becomes first from SIDS to be elected to UNEA-7 Bureau

St Kitts and Nevis: Joyelle Clarke- Minister of Sustainable Development of St Kitts and Nevis has been elected to serve on the Bureau of the next United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7). Marking the significant milestone, she became the only member from a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) to secure a position in the Bureau.

Dr Denzil Douglas– Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis expressed pleasure and said the appointment is significant as it is a testament to the leadership capabilities of the country. He said that Dr Clarke will represent the country on the international stage which is the proud moment.

Besides this, her appointment also showcased the influence of women on the global stage as she will represent females and the young generation in the Bureau. As per the government of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Clarke will showcase the true meaning of the great leadership and further enhance the diversity of the Bureau.

With the honour, Dr Clarke expressed pleasure and said that she is honoured to be elected to serve on the UNEA-7 Bureau. She added that her appointment will reflect the journey of the Latin American and Caribbean States towards development and further highlight the significance of comprehensive strategies for the small island nations.

Dr Clarke further mentioned that the position will also assist them in voicing the issues of SIDS and serve as the platform for the states to contribute to the global environmental decision-making process.

St Kitts and Nevis expressed pleasure and pride in the appointment of Dr Clarke and said that the country is proud of the lady due to her strong leadership. The country said that this will serve as the platform to showcase the nation’s commitment to environmental sustainability and enhance its engagement on the global stage.

Dr Clarke will contribute to the UNEA-7 Bureau with her experience and dedication to enhance the work for environmental protection and resilience. She will become the voice of the small island which will be heard and respected on the global stage.

The next UN Environment Assembly will be held from December 8 to 12, 2025. Dr Clarke, with her delegation, also attended the Sixth Session of the UNEA at the UNEP Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

The UNEA Bureau is designed to enhance the world’s efforts toward environmental sustainability and the protection of natural resources. The assembly works as a guide for countries in setting agendas and addressing issues of global environmental governance.

It brings world leaders and intellectuals together on one platform to discuss the safety of the environment.