Dr Douglas discusses climate change, economic prosperity with US Ambassador Nyhus

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed US Ambassador Roger Nyhus to St Kitts and Nevis last week who paid a courtesy visit. The meeting served as an opportunity for both leaders to discuss several ways to enhance the diplomatic ties and mutual priorities between the two nations.

The discussion between the two leaders shed light on significant areas for cooperation between the United States and St Kitt and Nevis. They talked about security, climate change, and economic prosperity during the meeting, making them agree to enhance their work on these aspects.

The US ambassador expressed the commitment of the United States to promote regional stability and work for building resilience with renewable energy. He also assured that the necessary actions should be taken to counter the effects of climate change and enhance the sustainability initiatives of St Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting also focused on the economic prosperity of St Kitts and Nevis and highlighted several opportunities through trade and investment. Foreign Minister Douglas expressed gratitude to Ambassador Nyhus and said that the country has been working on its agenda of becoming a Sustainable Island State.

He referred US as an important cooperation partner for advancing shared goals and fulfilling the sustainability goals of St Kitts and Nevis. Dr Douglas asserted that the country has always remained grateful for the contribution of the US towards the importance of collaboration and addressing common challenges in several areas.

The Foreign Minister also talked about the ways of enhancing sustainable agendas and facing the challenges related to the brunt of nature. While reiterating his commitment, Dr Douglas added that the government of St Kitts and Nevis will work on regional cooperation and enhance their steps for environmental stewardship.

He extended gratitude to the United States for the opportunity of working together on agendas of mutual collaboration and enhancement of the prosperity and resilience of St Kitts and Nevis and the US.

Besides this, the meeting was attended by Kaye Bass- Permanent Secretary, Sheldon Henry, and Foreign Services Officer of St Kitts and Nevis. Ambassador Nyhus was accompanied by Cierra Saylor- Second Secretary and Kay Hinds- Protocol Supervisor.