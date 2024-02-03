Dr Denzil Douglas meets UN Resident Coordinator Didier Trebucq

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, welcomed Didier Trebucq, UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, on Thursday during his courtesy visit to the nation.

Didier Trebucq was accompanied by his team, which comprised Uzumma Erume, who is the Director of Economic and Development Coordination, and Cosbert Woods, who is the UN Country Coordinator of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The primary purpose of the meeting was to update Minister Denzil Douglas on the United Nations activities in St Kitts and Nevis while looking for a contribution to the anticipated development of the agenda of the sustainable island nation.

Didier Trebucq commended St Kitts and Nevis for completing and submitting its first voluntary national audit in 2023. Trebucq also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set forth in the 2030 Agenda.

In response, Foreign Minister Douglas expressed gratitude to the United Nations for its support in the country’s journey toward becoming a sustainable island nation.

Discussions during the courtesy call highlighted the importance of cooperation between St Kitts and Nevis and the United Nations for solving the primary development problems of the region that are faced consistently.

Both sides revised their commitment to promoting sustainable development and promoting the well-being of the people of St Kitts and Nevis. The Sustainable Island Nation Action Plan reflects the shared vision of both the Government and the United Nations for promoting a sustainable and prosperous future for the federal nation.

With the help of joint efforts with the United Nations, St Kitts and Nevis seeks to use its resources and partnerships to build a more sustainable and inclusive society.

The meeting concluded with both sides committing to continuing the dialogue and cooperation between St Kitts and Nevis and the United Nations to solve the issues in the region. As global challenges occur, such engagements are key platforms for aligning strategies and mobilising resources to achieve common goals for the betterment of everyone.

The courtesy call shows the importance of international partnerships in addressing complex global problems and highlights St Kitts and Nevis, multilateral cooperation for the benefit of its citizens and the wider international community.