Dr Denzil Douglas honoured by ECCB for exemplary service

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas – Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, received the award for his exemplary service to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank between the period of 1995-2015, during his term as a Prime Minister Of St Kitts and Nevis.

The recognition was given at ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Gala and Awards ceremony held at the St Kitts Marriott Hotel on December 9, 2023. The award was presented by the Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antonie and Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd.

Dr Denzil Douglas expressed pleasure and extended wishes to the bank for the completion of the 40 years.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) hosted the awards ceremony to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. They have recognised and awarded several individuals for their exemplary service and contributions to the bank over its 40 years of existence.

Other recipients of the ECCB’s 40th Anniversary exemplary awards are:

Kennedy Simmonds was recognised in the Gala for his exemplary service. He was also lauded for his sole living signatory of the ECCB Agreement.

Errol N Allen, who was former Deputy Governor of the bank, was also hailed for exemplary contribution to the ECCB and people of the region. He served the bank between the period of 1983-2005.

Trevor O B Brathwaite (former Deputy Governor) was awarded for exemplary service to the ECCB and the people of the region. He served the bank between the period of 2006-2021.

Lady Lynda Venner, who was the spouse of late Governor K Dwight Venner, received the award for his exemplary contribution to the ECCB. He seved the bank between the period of 1985-2015.

Charles Wilkin KC was also awarded for exemplary contribution to the ECCB as external legal counsel. He served the bank between the period of 1983-2023

S W Tapley Seaton was awarded posthumously for exemplary legal services to the ECCB. He served the ECCB between the period of 1980-2015.

On the occasion of 40th anniversary, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank issued the new a $2 commemorative banknote.