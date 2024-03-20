Double shooting incident reported in Bahamas, man shot multiple times

The incident of double shooting has been reported in Fire Trail Road of Bahamas in which two males were severely injured on Tuesday.

Bahamas: The incident of double shooting has been reported in Fire Trail Road of Bahamas in which two males were severely injured on Tuesday. Two males were shot openly in the same area and rushed to the hospital by the authorities.

At around 2:00 pm, officials were informed about the incident and rushed onto the scene with ambulances to take the shooting victims to the hospital. According to their statement, one man was initially confirmed injured and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

In the second shooting incident, the man was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital shortly after 3:00 pm. As per the authorities, the conditions of the victims have not been revealed by the doctors as they are still in the medical attention.

Bahamas Police Force launched an investigation into the case, but the names of the victims have not yet been identified. Further information about the incidents will be given after the case investigation.

Notably, this is not the first time the area has reported such shooting incidents as people usually complained about the safety situation in the respective area. Police said that the citizens often come to them and report several criminal incidents in the area.

A similar incident has also been reported in nearby areas of Fire Trail Road in which was shot dead by an unidentified assailant on Thursday last week. The incident occurred in the areas of Ross Davis Estates off Fire Trail Road East.

People around the area expressed rage over the situation and said that this is concerning because the shooting death pushes the country’s murder count to 40 for 2024.

On the same day, an adult male was ambushed and shot to death by a group of men in Campbell Estates off Fire Trail Road. Police have investigated the matter and said that the man suffered from gunshot injuries once they arrived on the scene.

The male was declared dead a short time after the shooting incident. As per the police officials, three armed gunmen approached the victim and shot him multiple times. They further fled the scene and have not been identified by Police.

Such incidents in the areas created an alarming situation as people demanded the proper safety measures from the government of the Bahamas. Many also criticized the government for ignoring the situation and said they were scared to leave their homes even in the morning.

The murder tally, which has been on the rise since the start of the year, garnered the attention of the citizens and said that this is concerning.

However, the government said that they have been monitoring the situation and making efforts to strengthen the police forces by providing them with resources.