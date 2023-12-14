Double murder in Marabella: mother, son stabbed to death

48th double murder in Trinidad and Tobago as a 40-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son were stabbed to death on Tuesday, 12 December.

Trinidad and Tobago: The island nation of Trinidad and Tobago witnessed its 48th double murder, in a tragic incident, a 40-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son were fatally stabbed to death in their Marabella home on Tuesday, 12 December 2023.

The victims of the double murder case are identified as Hollice Thomas – a woman and her young son Noel Thomas, living on Battoo Street in Marabella.

The police became aware of the double murder incident around 9:30 am when a report was registered by Marcus John, who is the common law husband of Hollice Thomas.

John was the first person who got to know about the murder of his family when he returned home. He left for his work early in the morning at 6:00 am and returned three hours later to a horrifying scene.

When he entered the house, he panicked after witnessing blood all around the bedroom floor, firstly after he saw the lifeless body of Hollice Thomas lying on the floor face down.

Her neck was wounded by the stab. Young boy Noel was found near her mother, bleeding from a stab wound to his neck as well.

After noticing the boy was alive, Marcus John immediately took Noel to the San Fernando General Hospital. Despite all the efforts to save him, the 8-year-old was declared dead officially due to extreme injuries and blood loss.

This incident is not just the 48th double murder but also the 50th case in which a female victim was murdered, including five minors in the year till now.

This data show the clear need of importance to address the measures of safety and security and continuous violence issue in the region within the communities.

The last time a similar kind of tragic double murder case was witnessed in the nation was on 19 December 2022.

In that case, a 33-year-old woman named Sachel Elliot and her 1-year-old daughter named Nova Breton were shot and killed at their minimart in Fort George Road, Moruga.

A more recent double murder case was on 17 November 2023, where 26-year-old Shawndelle Bernard and 43-year-old Jason Alexander became victims of gun violence in St. Paul Street, which is located just behind the Besson Street police station.

This became very emotional for the people of the community after knowing about the incident and as the investigation progressed into the circumstances around the recent double murder case.

Such incidents do not always just stay but go beyond the families who are affected in society and realise the importance of taking necessary measures to stand against these issues of violence.

Authorities are working actively to chase the evidence and reasons around the double murder cases with the help and cooperation of communities and are proceeding forward to arrest the culprit soon.