Dominique Greene arrested with firearms and ammo at Old Road

St Kitts and Nevis: The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force announced the charges on a culprit, Dominique Greene, in the case of possessing firearms and ammunition at Old Road in St Kitts on Saturday, 20 January.

The joint operation was conducted by the police department on Friday, 19 January, in which the illegal possession was seized. The culprit is identified with the name of Dominique Greene, who lives at School Road along Old Road in St Kitts.

As per the reports, the operation was conducted at Old Road on the basis of intelligence collected by the officers, which led them to Dominique Greene, who was carrying a range of firearms and ammunition at his home without any permission.

The operation was conducted by teams from multiple organisations jointly, including the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team, the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the Anti-Narcotics Unit, the St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, and the St Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department.

The joint operation at Old Road was conducted at the home of Dominique Greene on Friday, which led to the recovery of two firearms, including one Taurus revolver loaded with five rounds and one AK-47 assault rifle.

With firearms, officers also recovered sixty-one rounds of 9mm bullets, one round of 0.40mm, six rounds of 0.38mm, four rounds of 0.380mm, nineteen rounds of 5.56mm, and twenty-one rounds of 7.62mm bullets.

In the operation, officers also found two camouflaged pants, one camouflaged jacket, and one bulletproof vest from the scene. Dominique Greene was taken into custody by officers on the basis of findings and taken to the Basseterre Police Station, where he was charged the next day.

The investigation is going on by the police authorities, and interrogation is being conducted to collect the clues which lead to the arrest of more such criminal activities around the nation.

People of the communities around Old Road, after knowing the arrest of Dominique Greene with illegal firearms and ammunition, are sharing their opinions.

People are saying, “he was well armed. Another dummy, why have all those in your house? I am sure he was showing off, and someone told the cops about him. When the ballistic tests are done, he better pray those weapons weren’t involved in any crime.”

People also said, “That man is one man army. What was he doing with all those things at his home? Planning to attack the whole place all at once? Thank god he got caught. Well done, officers.”

People are appreciating the approach of the police departments and all other authorities involved in the operations and are expecting more such operations to neutralise crime in the future.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force also expressed their gratitude towards all authorities who were involved in the successful joint operation.