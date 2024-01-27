Dominica’s Stephan Pascal hits half-century in U19 match, PM Skerrit extends wishes

Stephan Pascal from Dominica has hit a maiden half-century and led the West Indies to win the match against England in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

Roseau, Dominica: Stephan Pascal from Dominica has hit a maiden half-century and led the West Indies to win the match against England in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes to the skipper and said that his performance was amazing.

With the two-wicket victory over England, the West Indies qualified for the Super Six round. PM Skerrit appreciated the game and lauded the players for their exceptional performance.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate Nathan Edward, who is also from Dominica, for his contribution of runs and wickets to the Windies effort.

He said,” Congratulations to Dominica’s Stephan Pascal on his maiden half-century as the West Indies beat England in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. Good going, Skipper. Kudos also to Nathan Edward of Dominican parentage for his contribution of runs and wickets to the Windies effort.”

In the match, Edward scored 49 runs and remained not out. He took three wickets for 29 runs and helped the team win the game. However, England also showcased a good performance, as their batsman Hamza Shaika scored 54 in 83 balls, giving the team a good run rate.

West Indies has returned to the pace as their captain, Stephan Pascal, gave new hope to the team after several losses in the first 15 overs. With the early loss of Adrian Weire, the partnership of Pascal and Jordan came into force and hit a good score for the team.

The victory has led both teams to four points in the points table and made West Indies improve their scores after some defeats.

The matches of the group for the ICC U19 World Cup started on January 19, 2024, with the match between South Africa and West Indies. In the match, the former defeated the latter by 31 runs. The second game of West Indies was held against Scotland on January 24, 2024, in which they secured victory by five wickets.

Now, West Indies secured the third victory in the ICC U19 world cup against England.