Dominica’s New Chinese Ambassador Chu Maoming assumes office on 20th Anniversary

Roseau, Dominica: The new Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Dominica Chu Maoming has assumed office on Monday, April 15, 2024. He arrived in Dominica and took the oath for the position of the seventh Ambassador to the country on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The ambassador was welcomed with a brief ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade, and Energy Ezra Thomas, along with representatives of diplomats from the Chinese Embassy. He also expressed pleasure and honour to assume the position, marking 20 years of diplomatic relations between Dominica and China.

During his visit, he talked about the strong ties between Dominica and China and cited that the two countries are the perfect examples of collaboration that has paved the path for success over the years. The countries respect each other and enhance cooperation in various fields, such as investment and business.

Ambassador Maoming termed the relations between the wo countries as “good example of South-South Cooperation.” He also retierated his commitment to further bolstering the bilateral ties, practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Dominica and China.

He asserted that the relations between the two countries would gain more positive as well as beneficial results for the people.

Thomas also extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Chu Maoming and expressed deep appreciation for the traditional friendship between the two nations. She added that Dominica will always look for ways to abide firmly by the one-China principle and work for strategic cooperation.

She also stated that they would provide their full support and assistance to Ambassador Chu during his tenure in Dominica.

Notably, Dominica and China have recently celebrated 20 years of establishing their diplomatic ties with different events and visits. Dominica delegation led by Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit also visited China for a week to mark the 20 years and strengthen the cooperation for coming years.

He, along with his delegation, met with several diplomatic ties and recalled the assistance provided by China during the tough times of Dominica. During his visit, PM Skerrit also termed China ”a very good friend,” noting that the official visit come up with the signing of new agreements and cooperations.

Prime Minister Skerrit also met with President Xi Jinping and discussed the long-standing relationships between Dominica and China. Besides this, he also participated in and addressed the BOAO Forum for Asia 2024 and called the global leaders to strengthen cooperation against the current global financial, economic, and social crises.