Dominica’s Ministry of Tourism features Morne Bruce

Roseau, Dominica: Ministry of Tourism featured an attraction, Morne Bruce of Dominica, highlighting it as a must visit place for cruise passengers.

The ministry highlighted the beauty and cultural significance the place, Morne Bruce holds. Even, such significance makes it stand out of the queue.

The wide views having the beautiful surroundings makes the attraction mesmerizing to visit for the explorers.

Along with the Panoramic views, this beautiful place at the island holds historical significance as well.

Moreover, the places at the Morne Bruce which mark the historical significance of the country are:

Colonial – era fortress

Kingshill Military Cemetery

Fort Young

Such a combination of history and nature excites the explorers to explore the area.

Considerably, the ministry also shared some of the glimpses of the area which allures and fascinates the mind of individuals having a look at it.

The glances shared are so beautiful that it is even hard to take the eyes off. The compilation of blue and green color in the glances evidently relates to the landscape beauty of the place.

In the shared pictures, the fascinating car having the paintings on it with blue and green colors provide an extremely interesting and exciting view to the minds of individuals.

Interestingly, the paintings have included the aquatic life on the cars which provide the resemblance to the waters of Caribbean.

Probing ahead, some words are quoted at the top of the front side of the car. Even these words catch the attraction of the individuals.

“Let nothing come between you and nature,” the front side of the car has.

Such words make people connected to the people as well and attract the explorer to come and visit the place to witness the real beauty.

Next, the left side door of the car has the painting of Lord Jesus and the words “The Lord is my Shepherd” are painted above the picture.

Above all, the three sitting partitions with no window allows people to enjoy the pleasure of the beautiful spot.

