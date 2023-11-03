Dominicans enjoy national dish on 45th independence day

The country celebrates its Independence Day on November 3, 2023 and enjoys the national dish, Callaloo soup to celebrate Dominica’s rich heritage.

Dominica: The country celebrates its Independence Day on November 3, 2023 and enjoys the national dish, Callaloo soup to celebrate Dominica’s rich heritage.

Mentioning it as 45 years of flavorful independence, the citizens enjoy the taste of the national dish of the country in the Calabash bowl.

The Island is onto the journey towards a prosperous and culturally diverse path. The cultural diversity makes the food to be served in the popular cultural way.

Calabash Bowl

In the Caribbean region, calabash is used as a bowl. Where the calabash is the gourd fruit in a container mold that can hold one – pot meals and drinks as well. The use of these bowls relate the dish to the rich heritage of the nation.

Calabash is symbolized as a cask of knowledge and wisdom which makes it popular. The fruit takes the serving bowl after the calabash is dried.

The bowl was documented by one of the western visitors in early 1789. These are basically popular in the island regions.

Callaloo soup

Dominica’s national dish is made of the leaves of plant dasheen, coconut milk, onions, salted meat, dumplings, yams and green bananas.

The local people have the dish “Callaloo soup” basically at festivals or parties.

The dish includes generally three leafy vegetables; taro, spinach and amaranthus.

Recipe

Heat the oil and add some onions, garlic to saute

Add the leaves to it

Cook the leaves for a few time, till they wilt

Add coconut milk and veggie or chicken

Cook it for about 20 to 25 minutes on medium flame.

Blend it after it is cooked for the smooth texture

Add pepper, salt to add the taste

And the super tasty soup is ready.

The citizens enjoy the taste of their national food or festivals or parties .This even signifies that it is connected with the traditions and culture of the Caribbean region.

People of the region are so connected to their culture that they embrace the beauty and the taste so well.