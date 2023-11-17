Dominica wins CONCACAF match, stands on top in Group C

Dominica defeated the British Virgin Islands in the match of Group C of League B of the CONCACAF Nations League

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica defeated the British Virgin Islands in the match of Group C of League B of the CONCACAF Nations League. With the victory, the football team moved to the top of Group C and qualified for League B of the game.

Defender Eustace Marshall scored his most important goal to date and made the team secure a landslide victory against the team. The match was held at the AO Shirley Recreational Ground in Tortola.

Dominica entered the match needing to at least avoid a defeat to the BVI to qualify for the next phase of the Concacaf Nation’s League.

The Nature Boys started the game with good play, and winger Javid George came the closest, hitting the woodwork. Despite getting opportunities, both teams failed to break the deadlock and ended up half-time at 0-0.

In the second half, Dominica kept up the pressure, and Audel Laville finally got the breakthrough, putting Dominica in the lead in the 52nd minute of play.

While getting a few matches, Dominica couldn’t double their advantage. They lost the chance to goal.

T’Sharne Gallimore came on a mistake at the back and made the team equalised for the British Virgin Islands in the 63rd minute of play.

Despite surrendering the lead, the National team kept the pressure on, and Eustace Marshall headed home what turned out to be the winning goal in the 68th minute.

With the kick off from Donte Warrington, Marshall make the score to seen as 2-1. It has further snatched a late run from the British Virgin Island to secure a 2-1.

The victory has made Dominica move to the top of Group C with with 7 highest points with one more game to spare.

With the win Dominica has moved to the top of Group C with 7 points with one more game to spare.

The win means that Dominica will be promoted to League B in the next Concacaf Nations League.

Dominica will now play play the Turks and Caicos Islands on the 20th of November in their final Group C match at the A.O Shirley recreational center in Tortola.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com