Dominica welcomes newest vessel from Regent Seven Sea Cruises Fleet- Seven Seas Grandeur

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica welcomed the newest vessel from Regent Seven Sea Cruises Fleet- Seven Seas Grandeur with 730 visitors. The cruise ship made its inaugural call to the island and the executives participated in a ceremonial plaque exchange ceremony.

The guests were welcomed by the officials of Dominica including the Acting Minister of Tourism- Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite and others. The executives of the cruise ships lauded Dominica for its offerings and extended gratitude for the warm welcome.

The MV Seven Seas Grandeur is an exquisite marvel of modern luxury cruising with a length of 757 feet and a width of 102 feet. The vessel consisted of a gross tonnage of 55,500 tons, featuring 14 deluxe decks with the accommodation of 746 guests.

The 373 elegant suites of the cruise ship offer elegance and numerous amenities to the passengers onboard. The generous staff-to-guests ratio adds a new layer of authenticity to the operation of the cruise ship.

The 548 crew members have been given top-tier service experience with several features. The cruise vessel is known for its commitment to providing a luxury cruise experience with beautiful suites, expansive spaces, and fine dining that compliments Michelin-rated restaurants with authentic service.

The service of the cruise vessel begins the moment guests step onboard. Passengers onboard the cruise ships participated in several activities and excursions across Dominica. The guests explored the scenic Mero Beach, the majestic Trafalgar Falls, and the serene Emerald Pool among other several prime attractions of Dominica.

The cruise season 2023/2024 has kickstarted in Dominica with the arrival of several cruise ships. The destination is scheduled to welcome a total of 222 cruise calls this year with the expectations of the arrival of more than 360,000 passengers on the shores of the country.

Out of the total cruise calls, a total of 13 will mark the inaugural calls. As of January 31, 2024, Dominica welcomed 115 cruise calls for the 2023/2024 season with the arrival of 171,458 passengers. Out of this total number of passengers, 124,293 have disembarked with the vessel, while 70,160 have participated in different pre-packed tours.

According to Discover Dominica Authority, the government of Dominica will work for the betterment of the tourism sector and the arrival of the cruise ships will work as great assistance. As a celebrated cruise destination, the arrival of the ship will enhance cruise traffic and enhance the economic sector of the nation.

The Tourism Authority of Dominica extended gratitude to the cruise liner and said that the visit marked the commitment of the government to positioning the country as an ideal tourist destination with exceptional offerings.