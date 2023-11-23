Dominica welcomes Caribbean Airlines Team

Discover Dominica Authority greets the Caribbean Airlines team on their arrival to the country, Dominica on November 23.

Roseau, Dominica: Discover Dominica Authority greets the Caribbean Airlines team on their arrival to the country, Dominica on November 23.

The airline’s team arrived in Dominica for an interesting exploration of the region. Such a trip is framed to showcase people the beauty of the Nature island.

Moreover, the trip aims to show the rich heritage and biodiversity of the country by introducing the eco-friendly initiatives.

Further, this will provide detailed knowledge of the small island in terms of its beauty. Also, it will promote and encourage Dominica’s position as an ecotourism destination.

Such a trip also promises to boost the travel to the Country offering beautiful landscapes to the people to experience.

Significantly, Colin Piper, CEO and Director of tourism presented his views on this.

He added that Caribbean Airlines is much more than a partner. It serves as an important link which connects the world to various itinerary destinations.

He extended that the wider reach of the airlines in the Caribbean and outside the region avails numerous options, giving shape to exciting and interesting opportunities to the travelers to explore the gems.

Considerably, this trip consists of various sightseeing, cultural interactions, hotel visits and networking opportunities with the businesses and stakeholders.

Probing ahead, Caribbean airlines during the creole season extended their service to Dominica as well.

The extended services were for three days so the travelers could not face any difficulty while traveling.

Next, the extension in the services was from various nearby regions like Trinidad, Saint Lucia, Grenada and more Caribbean regions to foster the tourism of Dominica.

During those days, people used to travel to Dominica to explore the rich heritage of the region which the Caribbean airlines made more accessible by making the travel easy for the people who wish to explore the country.

Also, this action by them gave a wider contribution towards the encouragement of the tourism of the country.

